Smile blossoms

These smiling blooms are perfect Mother’s Day gifts. They are super simple to make and can be presented as a card or in a picture frame with the glass removed. Glue two, solid-colored cupcake liners to a 5×7-inch piece of blue paper. (Download and print our free, blue-dot pattern at PagingSupermom.com.) Add a stem and leaves cut from green paper. Cut a 1.5-inch circle of the child’s smiling face from a photograph and glue into the center of the flower.
“Real Crafts” are created for RAK by Bettijo B. Hirschi and Aimée Lowry, the Arizona moms behind family-style blog PagingSupermom.com.
This is awesome!! I stumbled upon this post and just had to give it a shot. I surprised my wife and presented this to her as her first mother’s day gift from our newborn daughter.
My wife was nearly in tears and was so very happy.
You guys rock!
Jorge