Smile blossoms

These smiling blooms are perfect Mother’s Day gifts. They are super simple to make and can be presented as a card or in a picture frame with the glass removed. Glue two, solid-colored cupcake liners to a 5×7-inch piece of blue paper. (Download and print our free, blue-dot pattern at PagingSupermom.com.) Add a stem and leaves cut from green paper. Cut a 1.5-inch circle of the child’s smiling face from a photograph and glue into the center of the flower.

“Real Crafts” are created for RAK by Bettijo B. Hirschi and Aimée Lowry, the Arizona moms behind family-style blog PagingSupermom.com.

