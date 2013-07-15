Tempe Elementary SD

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Smile blossoms

These smiling blooms are perfect Mother’s Day gifts. They are super simple to make and can be presented as a card or in a picture frame with the glass removed. Glue two, solid-colored cupcake liners to a 5×7-inch piece of blue paper. (Download and print our free, blue-dot pattern at PagingSupermom.com.) Add a stem and leaves cut from green paper. Cut a 1.5-inch circle of the child’s smiling face from a photograph and glue into the center of the flower.

PagingSupermom, Bettijo Hirschi, Aimee Lowry“Real Crafts” are created for RAK by Bettijo B. Hirschi and Aimée Lowry, the Arizona moms behind family-style blog PagingSupermom.com.

2 Responses

  1. Smile Blossoms: Gifts for Mom or Teacher | Paging Supermom says:
    July 15, 2013 at 3:55 pm

    […] created this darling Smile Blossom craft as our monthly contribution for Raising Arizona Kids magazine. We were thinking of Mother’s Day, but when the girls brought home a note last week […]

  2. Jorge says:
    May 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    This is awesome!! I stumbled upon this post and just had to give it a shot. I surprised my wife and presented this to her as her first mother’s day gift from our newborn daughter.

    My wife was nearly in tears and was so very happy.

    You guys rock!
    Jorge

