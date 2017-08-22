Tips for choosing a dance studio

Fifteen-year-old Scottsdale twins Caroline and Maria Biondo started classes at a Phoenix dance studio when they were just 7 years old.

They soon realized they wanted to be closer to home. They also craved the personal connections that are possible with smaller classes. So they switched to Scottsdale School of Ballet.

Because the sisters hope to dance professionally, they sought a studio with a “serious approach” that offers a pre-professional program. They were lucky to have one nearby.

“The best dance training may not be available in the dance school closest to your home,” notes Betsy Kammerle of Scottsdale, a former dancer and dance teacher who is authoring a parent’s guide to dance education.

“At the start of your child’s dance education you will not know the level of their future commitment,” says Kammerle. Still, early choices are important. Take time to find the best studio, she says, because dance students who are poorly trained have to unlearn bad habits before they’re able to master proper technique.

“A ballet school is a good place to start because ballet training supports a variety of other dance performance styles,” she says.

When choosing a dance studio:

Talk to the school director and ask other parents about their experiences.

Consider the qualifications of the studio director and dance instructors, says Caroline. “Not everyone who can dance can teach.”

Look for a studio that’s positive and encouraging, says Maria. “Some studios are very competitive. We wanted something that didn’t have so much drama.”

Observe the classes to evaluate what is best for your child.

Enroll your child for a week of classes so you can observe the interactions of teachers and students, and get feedback from the teachers and director, suggests Maria. “See if it’s a good fit for you.”

Consider the studio’s facilities. Cement flooring increases the risk of injury. Dancers should train on raised or sprung floors. Wooden floors don’t have the required “give” if placed atop cement, so many studios have moved to Marley (sheet vinyl) flooring.

Look for a studio that has an accompanist rather than recorded music. Teachers who use live music have more flexibility to tailor tempo and other factors to specific exercises and student needs.

If, like the Biondo twins, your child has hopes of dancing professionally, look at the dancers who come out of the school,” says Caroline. Both David Hallberg, principal with American Ballet Theater in New York and the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, and Anthony Spaulding, soloist with the San Francisco Ballet, trained at Scottsdale School of Ballet and The School of Ballet Arizona in Phoenix. Spaulding was a guest artist at this year’s Scottsdale School of Ballet spring performance.

