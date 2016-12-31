The Pearson family: A shared passion for the arts

Andrea and Steve Pearson of Gilbert are not professional musicians or renowned artists. They have not spent countless years studying music theory or interpretive dance. And yet, the Pearsons managed to instill a love of arts in their three children and teach them that it’s a passion worth sharing.

“I love music,” says Andrea. “My dad was musical; he loved polka varieties and I taught myself to play guitar.” As a teenager in Ohio, she also developed an interest in theater. It was this art form that brought Andrea and Steve together.

“I liked Steve in eighth grade,” she says, “but we attended separate Catholic schools.” The two auditioned for plays so they could see each other at rehearsals. “We were in ‘The Boyfriend’; I got a secondary role and he got the lead.”

The Pearsons later married and shared their flair for drama with their three children. Andrea recalls taking them to “many, many theater performances, both musical and otherwise, from the ‘The Nutcracker’ to ‘The Lion King’.” Later, they watched their children perform on stage in Ohio, where they lived.

Andrea also continued to play the guitar and serenaded her children each night at bedtime.

“She played Peter, Paul and Mary songs to us all the time,” recalls Drew, now 32. “She wrote lyric sheets and wrote the chords above the lyrics. Those are the first songs I learned to play on the guitar.”

Youngest child Mandy showed an early interest in dance. She attended her first class at age 3 and soon both her skill and confidence increased.

“I was the epitome of the shy kid; I was clingy,” says Mandy, now 26. At her first recital, Mandy started crying because she didn’t want to go on. “I remember my brother Pat stood up and waved at me and I got up and finished. My family was very supportive of each other.”

After high school graduation, oldest child Pat (now 40) moved to Arizona and the rest of the family followed. Mandy enrolled at Arizona State University as a dance major. She performed with the Dancing Devils, a non-profit organization that volunteered at events.

Mandy later switched her major to marketing but she continued to dance, teaching classes in Chandler and Gilbert. She also taught at the Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids in Colorado. Her parents continued to encourage her as she danced, acted and sang.

That support increased, along with the noise level, as the Pearson boys filled the basement with music. With Pat on drums and Drew on guitar and vocals, they formed a band called Giant 12 with a few friends. They held regular jam sessions and sent music floating (and pounding) upstairs.

“I could never really hear,” says Andrea. “I had to go to the second floor to talk on the phone. But I loved it.” The boys played at local venues, including a Wednesday “ladies’ night” in Tempe each week. The family tagged along to be part of the audience.

“My house was the ‘House of Instruments,’” recalls Drew. “People would leave their stuff there and I would learn how to play them while they were gone.”

Drew taught himself to play the guitar, drums, bass, piano, banjo and a few other instruments. “I didn’t really think I could have a career in music,” says Drew, but his passion for music grew. At age 24, he enrolled at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Tempe and then headed to Los Angeles for an internship.

Drew began as a recording engineer on albums for performers including Katy Perry and One Republic. But what he truly loved was songwriting. His first big break was a collaboration with The Zac Brown Band on the song “Where the River Goes,” which appeared on the soundtrack of the 2011 remake of the movie “Footloose.” The song he co-wrote with Greg Holden, “Home,” was performed on American Idol by the 2012 winner, Phillip Phillips. “Home” has sold more than four million copies to date.

“I’m sure it must have been scary to hear me say I want to be a songwriter,” says Drew. “But [my parents] were always very cool about it.”

The whole family traveled to Los Angeles for the premiere of “Footloose,” where Andrea insisted on staying in the theater until the final credits rolled on the screen. “I wouldn’t leave until I took a picture of Drew’s name,” she says.

The Pearsons have also taught their children to “pay it forward” by sharing their passion for the arts. Andrea, whose teaching career spans almost 40 years, currently teaches elementary math and science at New Vistas Center for Education in Chandler. She often sings about math concepts while strumming her guitar.

Andrea also directs the school’s theater productions, pulling in help from Mandy, who choreographed dance numbers last spring in “The Wizard of Oz.” Drew has coached and entertained students in past years.

The Pearsons have never let a lack of formal training get in their way of loving the arts. They have enriched the lives of their own kids, as well as others.

“I wouldn’t be the same person if I didn’t have arts in my life and couldn’t share that with others,” says Mandy. “I feel it builds character. You learn to work with others and learn valuable skills that you use throughout your life.”

◀ Driver education for challenging road conditions || Funding for arts and culture field trips ▶