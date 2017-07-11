Caribe Devine: Life will be “even better with two”

A 4-year-old girl with bouncy brown ringlets walks into the room, her large brown eyes darting from person to person as she tentatively approaches her mother.

Caribe Devine, a meteorologist with 12 News, smiles at her daughter Nevaeh, who is dressed in an all-pink ensemble including pink Ugg boots.

As Devine slowly rises to greet her daughter, her “baby bump” is prominent. At the time of our interview and photo shoot, she was 34 weeks along. The baby was due on Christmas Day.

“This [pregnancy] has been so much harder,” she says. “I’m trying to keep up with a very active toddler, and then I’m working primetime on 12 News.” When she was pregnant with Nevaeh, she worked the less demanding weekend shift.

“There are times when I’d rather be in bed watching TV and eating a doughnut,” she admits. “Instead, I have to get camera-ready and be ‘on’ all night.”

Devine and her husband, technology company founder Renard Johnson, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in November. They were eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child, a girl.

“I just want to see what she’s going to be like, what she’s going to look like and how she’s going to integrate into our family,” says Devine, who will take three months of maternity leave. While she’s away, colleagues Krystle Henderson and Matt Pace will alternate working her shifts on the 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weeknight broadcasts.

12 News viewers have followed her pregnancy closely and are “very observant,” says Devine. Some have reached out to ask, “Are you ready?” or tell her “It’s going to happen any day now!”

As experienced parents, Devine and her husband are less anxious about making mistakes this time around.

“The difference between the first and second [child] is that I had everything prepared for Nevaeh. There was no gizmo or gadget that I did not have ready for her.”

Now she realizes that many of the things she thought she needed for a baby are not so necessary: “I just bought the first baby item last week!”

Though it took Nevaeh a few months to get used to the idea of a sibling, Devine says she has come around.

“Before, she would just completely ignore it and would not talk about it when I asked her if she was excited to be a big sister,” Devine says. “She wouldn’t even respond to me.”

Devine turned to several pregnancy books for age-appropriate advice on conversations with siblings-to-be. Nevaeh, whose favorite toy as an infant was Tupperware, helped with preparations by picking out clothes and toys for her baby sister.

Devine thinks life will be “even better with two.”

“I didn’t want my daughter to be an only child,” she says. “I had two sisters and I enjoyed it. We fought like crazy but that makes you who you are.”

She is looking forward to small, special moments—taking in the “new baby smell,” seeing the first smile and hearing the first laugh. She can’t wait to see how her husband manages to “juggle two little princesses.”

Nevaeh’s name is “heaven” spelled backwards, a name Devine and her husband had selected by the fourth month of her first pregnancy. As of press time, she said she was “embarrassed” to admit that they weren’t yet sure what to name their second daughter.

“It’s definitely going to be unique,” she says. “My name is Caribe and my husband’s name is Renard, which is very different, and Nevaeh, that’s pretty different, too, so I can’t throw a Susan or a Jennifer in there.” She laughs. “It’s got to be something unusual.”

Caribe’s cravings

When pregnant, “I crave milk,” says expectant mom and 12 News meteorologist Caribe Devine. “The other morning I woke up at about 2 a.m., opened the refrigerator and drank nearly a gallon of milk right then and there. I also crave vegetables and salad, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”

