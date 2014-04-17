“Cinderella Affair” seeks prom dress donations

Beginning today, the East Valley Women’s League will begin collecting new and gently-used prom dresses and accessories to give for free to Arizona high school juniors and seniors who otherwise might not be attending prom.
The Cinderella Affair, at which these young women can try on and select gowns, will take place from 9am to 5pm Saturday, March 29 at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave. in Tempe.
“Going to the prom is a milestone in every high schooler’s life and we want to be sure that everyone who wants to go has the dress and accessories they need to make the night memorable,” says EVWL President Amy Grossklaus.
Since the Cinderella Affair first launched in 2002, more than 13,000 dresses have been given away. The event also has provided dresses to exchange students from the Tempe Sister Cities program, clients of Hacienda de Los Angeles and the Miss Champion Pageant.
Donate gently-used gowns, evening bags, jewelry and other accessories at the following locations:
CHANDLER
Chandler YMCA • 1655 W Frye Rd
Hamilton High School • 3700 S Arizona Ave
Lizard Thicket • 3355 W Chandler Blvd
St. Andrew Catholic Church • 3450 W Ray Rd
GILBERT
East Valley Bible Church • 1820 W Elliott Rd
Flair! Salons • 1140 N Gilbert Rd #101
Mercy Gilbert Hospital • 3420 S Mercy Rd
Mercy Gilbert Hospital • 3555 S Val Vista Dr
Phoenix Children’s Hospital Mercy Gilbert • 3420 S Mercy Rd
TEMPE
Arizona Community Church • 9325 S Rural Rd
Compadre High School • 500 W Guadalupe Rd
Gold Medal Gymnastics • 1700 E Elliott Rd
Love Child • 6444 S McClintock Dr
Marcos De Niza High School • 6000 S Lakeshore Dr
McClintock High School • 1830 E Del Rio Dr
Tempe Community Council • 34 E. 7th St • 8:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri
Tempe High School • 1730 S Mill Ave
PHOENIX
Ahwatukee Library • 4333 E Chandler Blvd
Ahwatukee Swim & Tennis Center • 4700 E Warner Rd
Akimel A Al Middle School • 2720 E Liberty Ln
Altadeña Middle School • 146205 Desert Foothills Parkway.
Bartoli Cleaners • 4722 E Ray Rd
Centennial Middle School • 13808 S 36th St
Christi Catholic Church • 3550 E Knox Rd
Desert Vista High School • 16440 S 32nd St
Esperanza Luthern Church • 2601 E Thunderhill Pl
Foothills YMCA • 1030 E Liberty Lane
Innerlight Dance Center • 1334 E Chandler Blvd #12
Kachina Family Practice • 16223 S 48th St
Mountain Community Church • 2408 E Pecos Rd
Mountain Pointe High School • 4201 E Knox Rd
Mt. View Lutheran Church • 11002 S 48th St
Phoenix Dance Cooperative • Warner/ Elliot Loop
Put on a Rosie Face • 4855 E Warner #23
Spooner Pt • 16611 S 40th St #130
Studio 111 • 4910 E Chandler Blvd
St Benedict Catholic Church • 16223 S 48th St
For more information, visit evwl.org or cinderellaaffair.org.
◀ Tooth decay in preschoolers is on the rise || Dr. Seuss is on the loose! ▶
I hsve many beautiful gowns I would like to donated. What location is the closest to Peoria, AZ? Also, when donating is there a tax deductable form I will be give?
Hi, Pat. To find out about upcoming donation opportunities contact evwl.org or cinderellaaffair.org.
Where I could get a prom dress in Phoenix, AZ?
Hi, Asha. Unfortunately the Cinderella Affair’s last date was Saturday, March 28. (http://www.cinderellaaffair.org/get_a_dress.html) Here is a link to the organization’s contact page in case you want to follow up: http://www.cinderellaaffair.org/about_us.html
Hi I have some prom dresses from 1995 and 1996 I’m not sure if this is too outdated for the young women today if it’s not what is the closest drop off place to North Phoenix
Hi, Mary. We can’t answer that question but you can contact the organization directly: 480-776-5226. There is additional donation information here; http://www.cinderellaaffair.org/donation.html