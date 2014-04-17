“Cinderella Affair” seeks prom dress donations

Beginning today, the East Valley Women’s League will begin collecting new and gently-used prom dresses and accessories to give for free to Arizona high school juniors and seniors who otherwise might not be attending prom.

The Cinderella Affair, at which these young women can try on and select gowns, will take place from 9am to 5pm Saturday, March 29 at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave. in Tempe.

“Going to the prom is a milestone in every high schooler’s life and we want to be sure that everyone who wants to go has the dress and accessories they need to make the night memorable,” says EVWL President Amy Grossklaus.

Since the Cinderella Affair first launched in 2002, more than 13,000 dresses have been given away. The event also has provided dresses to exchange students from the Tempe Sister Cities program, clients of Hacienda de Los Angeles and the Miss Champion Pageant.

Donate gently-used gowns, evening bags, jewelry and other accessories at the following locations:

CHANDLER

Chandler YMCA • 1655 W Frye Rd

Hamilton High School • 3700 S Arizona Ave

Lizard Thicket • 3355 W Chandler Blvd

St. Andrew Catholic Church • 3450 W Ray Rd

GILBERT

East Valley Bible Church • 1820 W Elliott Rd

Flair! Salons • 1140 N Gilbert Rd #101

Mercy Gilbert Hospital • 3420 S Mercy Rd

Mercy Gilbert Hospital • 3555 S Val Vista Dr

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Mercy Gilbert • 3420 S Mercy Rd

TEMPE

Arizona Community Church • 9325 S Rural Rd

Compadre High School • 500 W Guadalupe Rd

Gold Medal Gymnastics • 1700 E Elliott Rd

Love Child • 6444 S McClintock Dr

Marcos De Niza High School • 6000 S Lakeshore Dr

McClintock High School • 1830 E Del Rio Dr

Tempe Community Council • 34 E. 7th St • 8:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

Tempe High School • 1730 S Mill Ave

PHOENIX

Ahwatukee Library • 4333 E Chandler Blvd

Ahwatukee Swim & Tennis Center • 4700 E Warner Rd

Akimel A Al Middle School • 2720 E Liberty Ln

Altadeña Middle School • 146205 Desert Foothills Parkway.

Bartoli Cleaners • 4722 E Ray Rd

Centennial Middle School • 13808 S 36th St

Christi Catholic Church • 3550 E Knox Rd

Desert Vista High School • 16440 S 32nd St

Esperanza Luthern Church • 2601 E Thunderhill Pl

Foothills YMCA • 1030 E Liberty Lane

Innerlight Dance Center • 1334 E Chandler Blvd #12

Kachina Family Practice • 16223 S 48th St

Mountain Community Church • 2408 E Pecos Rd

Mountain Pointe High School • 4201 E Knox Rd

Mt. View Lutheran Church • 11002 S 48th St

Phoenix Dance Cooperative • Warner/ Elliot Loop

Put on a Rosie Face • 4855 E Warner #23

Spooner Pt • 16611 S 40th St #130

Studio 111 • 4910 E Chandler Blvd

St Benedict Catholic Church • 16223 S 48th St

For more information, visit evwl.org or cinderellaaffair.org.

