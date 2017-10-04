“Something’s wrong with his vision.”

When Max Ashton was three months old, his grandma noticed that his eyes looked different—as if they were crossed. It would take visits to five different ophthalmologists for the crushing diagnosis—stunningly, delivered to the family via voicemail. Baby Max was blind.

The one good piece of news to come out of that call, says Marc Ashton, Max’s dad, was the recommendation to contact the Foundation for Blind Children in Phoenix.

Eighteen years later, Marc directs the foundation. Max, 18, a 2014 graduate of Brophy College Preparatory, studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Max and Marc talk about navigating a world without sight—and coming out on top.

Talk about your condition and how it affects your sight.

Max: It’s a congenital condition called Leber’s (Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, or LHON). Right now, my eyesight is pretty stable but will probably deteriorate and eventually end. I can see a little bit out of the corners of my eyes—just a little peripheral vision, general details and shapes and things like that. But small, more precise things, I’m not good with. For instance, if I’m looking at you, I can [make out] your face and maybe I’d be able to tell your eyes were there, but I couldn’t tell what color they were or if you had a big nose or anything like that.

How did not being able to see affect Max as he grew?

Marc: Honestly, that’s what the Foundation for Blind Children taught us. They said your son can’t observe other people—and that’s how you and I learn, by observation—so you’re going to have to teach him everything. We had to get him to move, get him to crawl by making noises and see things that he wanted to go explore because most kids will go explore something because they see it; and so they start scooching toward it, start crawling toward it, eventually start walking toward it.

Talk about some of the strategies you used to make sense of the world.

Max: All I can really learn by is touch or by feel and by sound—basically, the senses I use to compensate for not being able to see. People say if you lose one sense, your other senses are heightened, but really you just learn how to use them better. I can probably pick up on audio cues better than most people because that’s what I use to get around—basically, for everything.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced as a dad?

Marc: There were moments when he was growing up where he had realizations that he couldn’t do things. He couldn’t play baseball anymore after T-ball. He could still hit the ball at the tee, but moving beyond that, he [couldn’t] hit a moving pitch. It was very heartbreaking for us as parents but also frustrating for him. You could see some pain, but Max has always been strong.

Are there things you notice that a sighted person would miss?

Max: Maybe I can tell a little more about what room I’m in just by how it echoes, or the size of it. I guess I’m probably a lot better picking up on voices because I have to know; that’s how I identify people.

People may assume that parents take on an especially protective role in raising a child who cannot see. Thoughts?

Marc: There are too many horror stories—the blind 55-year old still living with mom and dad, and they won’t let [him] go out of the backyard because they’re afraid he’s going to fall in the pool. It’s unnecessary. You have to challenge your child[ren] and let them make their own mistakes.

Adding a new dimension to meeting typical childhood milestones, I’m guessing…

Marc: Max learned how to ride a bike. We let him ride down the street and he fell off. He ran into cars. He did all those things, but he learned how to ride a bike. Every child falls off a bike, so why not let a blind child try it?

Talk about how you managed your learning in high school.

Max: For the most part, I’ve been able to get by pretty easily doing pretty much everything on my computer. I had a laptop that had talking software on it. I was able to write essays or do history homework or whatever. At Brophy, everything was electronic and that made things so much easier for me.

What would you tell parents who have received the news that their child will grow up visually impaired or blind?

Marc: Unfortunately, I get to have that conversation a lot in what I do. What I tell them over and over again is your life’s not over; it’s just different. You will find that you have a bigger purpose in life now. It’s your job not only take care of your child, but also to teach your child and to have expectations for your child that are greater than what other people have, because no one is going to know your child like you do. Your [children have] to learn to take care of themselves. You can protect your child all your life, or you can let him fly. Clearly, Max has flown.



Max’s tips for any high school freshman, more on coping in the classroom and a father-son trip to climb Mount Kiimanjaro with a group of blind hikers. Listen to the podcast.

◀ Free dental sealants for kids || Seminar helps moms, daughters learn about puberty ▶