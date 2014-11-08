Arizona’s qualifications for Superintendent of Public Instruction

In most states, the superintendent of schools is appointed by the governor or another designated official or governmental body.

Only Arizona and 12 other states (California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) require voters to decide who will oversee the state’s elementary and secondary schools.

Arizona’s only requirements for the job of superintendent are related to age (must be at least 25 years old), citizenship (must be a U.S. citizen for 10 years) and residency (must be at least a five-year resident of Arizona). Some states require candidates for superintendent to hold a PhD, EdD or similar degree and an active teaching certification. Not Arizona.

How do Arizona’s 2014 candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction stack up?

DIANE DOUGLAS Career • Member of the governing board of the Peoria Unified School District (2005-12); served as board president (2008-09) • Participated in the site councils of Desert Valley Elementary and Ironwood High School in the Peoria district • Served on the board of education at Apostle’s Lutheran Church (2009-13) Education • Bachelor of science in business/marketing from Rutgers University in Piscataway Township, N.J. • Associate degree in business from Somerset County College (now Raritan Valley College) in Branchburg, N.J. —Source: dianedouglas.com DAVID GARCIA Career • Associate professor at ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College (2004-present) • No Child Left Behind evaluator for the U.S. Department of Education (2003) • Associate Superintendent of Public Instruction for Standards and Accountability for the Arizona Department of Education (2001-02) • Director of Research and Policy for the Arizona Department of Education (1998-2001) • Research analyst for the Arizona State Senate Education Committee (1997-98) Education • Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in education policy, research and institutional studies, University of Chicago (2002) • Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis on communication and intercultural and organizational studies, ASU (1993)

Graduate of Mesa High School (1987) —Source: dg4AZ.org and campaign staff

DAVID GARCIA: “Transformational” education is the goal

DIANE DOUGLAS: “No Common Core” but not much more

Tracking the candidates: Seeking balanced coverage

◀ DAVID GARCIA:

"Transformational" education is the goal || Who will be Arizona's next superintendent of schools? ▶