Arizona’s qualifications for Superintendent of Public Instruction

In most states, the superintendent of schools is appointed by the governor or another designated official or governmental body.
Only Arizona and 12 other states (California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) require voters to decide who will oversee the state’s elementary and secondary schools.
Arizona’s only requirements for the job of superintendent are related to age (must be at least 25 years old), citizenship (must be a U.S. citizen for 10 years) and residency (must be at least a five-year resident of Arizona). Some states require candidates for superintendent to hold a PhD, EdD or similar degree and an active teaching certification. Not Arizona.
How do Arizona’s 2014 candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction stack up?
DIANE DOUGLAS
Career
• Member of the governing board of the Peoria Unified School District (2005-12); served as board president (2008-09)
• Participated in the site councils of Desert Valley Elementary and Ironwood High School in the Peoria district
• Served on the board of education at Apostle’s Lutheran Church (2009-13)
Education
• Bachelor of science in business/marketing from Rutgers University in Piscataway Township, N.J.
• Associate degree in business from Somerset County College (now Raritan Valley College) in Branchburg, N.J.
DAVID GARCIA
Career
• Associate professor at ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College (2004-present)
• No Child Left Behind evaluator for the U.S. Department of Education (2003)
• Associate Superintendent of Public Instruction for Standards and Accountability for the Arizona Department of Education (2001-02)
• Director of Research and Policy for the Arizona Department of Education (1998-2001)
• Research analyst for the Arizona State Senate Education Committee (1997-98)
Education
• Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in education policy, research and institutional studies, University of Chicago (2002)
• Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis on communication and intercultural and organizational studies, ASU (1993)
Typical AZ response. Hire the clueless Dumbass to ruin kids. Keep them dumb Diane. Wait until you see the mass exodus of teachers now. Last year we had 500 open jobs so prepare for the bigger wave AZ. And the ones who stay are the ones who suffer. Yeah 50 kids in a classroom helps them learn Diane. I know it sure make teachers love their jobs. That was sarcasm in case you missed it. Guess what? The GOP did not even endorse her. Scary for AZ. She is running on a platform that she does not even know or understand. She does not know what Common Core even is. Diane has not read any brain based research, and is embarrassing to watch. She contradicted herself in the first sentence of her response.
Well, You get what you vote for AZ.Stupid is as stupid does. Good luck with that. Does anyone even look into who they push the button for in one of the lowest educated states in our nation?
Arizona deserves the kind of educational leaders it has gotten. It is the absolute worst state in the nation with the most ignorant and uneducated people, and it means to keep it that way! Lots of schools aren’t even open 5 days a week. Schoolchildren in Arizona are two or three grades behind their peers in states like Iowa, Connecticut, Minnesota and Oregon. If you have children and move to Arizona, you are making a big mistake — unless you want your kids to grow up poorly educated and unable to compete with their peers in other states and other nations.