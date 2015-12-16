Mama Boxes are a delightful delivery to moms-to-be

Inspiration struck during one Scottsdale mom’s pregnancy—and now it’s paying off in a big way.

When Mandy Holmes was nine months pregnant, she was put on bed rest. She wondered why there was no care package service catering to pregnant women. Holmes gave birth to her baby boy in August 2014. By February 2015, she was delivering another bundle of joy to the world: Mama Boxes.

The idea is simple: “a delightful care package filled with pregnancy-safe goodies, delivered at each trimester throughout a pregnancy,” according to the Mama Boxes website. Grandparents-to-be, sisters, girlfriends, husbands and even the mothers-to-be themselves are among Mama Boxes customers.

Holmes says her favorite customers are husbands and the personalized notes they include in the boxes. “It’s funny because some of the husbands’ notes say, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you and you are so miserable.’”

Each Mama Box delivers what a woman might want during specific months of her pregnancy. In a first trimester box, it’s all about nurturing: items that help prevent nausea, candies for morning sickness, vitamins and healthy snacks.

Holmes calls the second trimester “the honeymoon phase” and includes pampering items and cosmetics in those boxes.

The third trimester box is all about the end of a pregnancy and what comes after, so Holmes includes products for both mom and baby, along with baby-safe cleaning products to try around the house.

Mama Boxes contain trimester-specific sample sizes that the companies give to Holmes for free in exchange for the exposure. Holmes calls herself a “mom-trepreneur” and says that, except for occasional help, she is a one-woman show. She handwrites the enclosed personal notes for customers and even figures out the timing for sending Mama Boxes, working back from due dates.

Each Mama Box costs $22.99. The bundle of three costs $59.99.

“I don’t need to be the next Birchbox [a New-York-based online monthly subscription service that sells boxes of makeup and other beauty-related products] where we’re doing TV commercials and shipping worldwide,” says Holmes. “I like the feel of a small business. I like that I can control the whole thing. I might not ever be a multi-multi-millionaire from Mama Boxes, but I love what I do.”

As her 16-month-old son, Jon Zachary, has gotten older, Holmes admits things are a little trickier: “It was a lot easier before my baby learned to walk. Now when I’m stuffing boxes and he’s around, everything goes in the box and he takes it out of the box.”

