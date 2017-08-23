First Things First

Sunday, August 27, 2017

2017 Special Needs Resource Fair registration

Let us know you’re coming! Register for magazine’s Third Annual Special Needs Resource Fair below.

Admission is FREE and offers access to the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Halle Heart Children’s Museum, 2929 S. 48th St., Tempe.

Your admission includes access to all exhibits, speaker panels and resources. You can also tour the museum and let your kids enjoy the museum’s fun and interactive exhibits.

Please note the number of adults and children in your party and let us know about any special accommodations your family may require in order to participate. We look forward to seeing you on Aug. 26!

  Susana Sanchez says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I found out about this awesome event by reading Rak magazine and I am so happy to read it before 8/26. I believe this is a great opportunity for me to continue learning how to continue supporting my son, who has the gift of autism.

