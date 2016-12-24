Raising Arizona Kids

It’s not too late to make donations to up to four programs for which Arizona taxpayers can take a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit for their contributions. The deadline for 2016 donations is Tax Day, which is April 18, 2017. If you donate between Jan. 1 and April 18, you can choose to attribute the contribution to either 2016 or 2017.

Arizona provides state tax credits for the following contributions:

• Qualifying charitable organizations that serve the working poor: up to $400 for individuals; $800 for married couples.

• Qualifying foster-care charitable organizations: $500 for individuals; $1,000 for couples.

• Public schools for extracurricular activities: $200 for individuals; $400 for couples.

• Private-school tuition organizations: $1,087 for individuals; $2,173 for couples.

While tax deductions reduce the amount of tax owed, tax credits count toward the tax bill you owe. Visit azdor.gov/taxcredits for a list of eligible organizations for each tax credit and forms to claim the credits.

