Raising Arizona Kids

What better way to spend the day than by building, creating and encouraging a child’s imagination! We have a list of 10 toys that will do just that, from time-tested classics to new and innovative finds.
|
3Doodler Start Printing Pen
The world’s first 3-D printing pen. Compact and easy to use, the 3Doodler allows you to literally draw in the air — whether freestyle 3-D sketching or tracing shapes from templates to make larger structures and objects.
Ages 8 and up. Price: $49.99 to $99.99. Available at the3doodler.com.
|
|
Made 4 U Studio Craft EZ Oven
Turn your home into your own craft studio! The Craft EZ Oven has built-in safety features that keep it locked and cool while in use plus easy-to-use temperature controls for each craft type. The oven includes sample clay and crystal creation projects with easy-to-follow instructions. Additional Craft EZ Oven project kits sold separately.
Ages 8 and up. Oven price: $59.99; craft kits: $6.99 to $12.99. Available at made4ustudio.com.
|
|
Hallmark personalized books
Your child can be the star of his or her own story and live out fun adventures through the pages of a personalized book you create. There’s a good selection of story types, featuring favorite sports teams to superheroes and more.
For all ages. Price: $39.95 to $44.95. Available at hallmark.com.
|
|
Ikos 3-D Building Toy
IKOS is a modular, spherical, construction toy. With one shape, users can create everything from a full sphere to abstract curved creations. When you want to enhance your creation, snap pieces together vertically to create anything you wish.
Ages 6 and up. Price: $19.99. Available at ikotoys.com.
|
|
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box
Designed with builders of all ages in mind! Windows, eyes, and lots and lots of wheels add to the fun and offer endless possibilities for creative construction and vehicle play. Comes in a convenient plastic storage box and includes ideas to get the building started.
Ages 3 and up. (Warning: Small parts can be a choking hazard for toddlers and young children.) Price: $34.99. Available at lego.com.
|
|
Magna-Tiles People Blocks
People Blocks are magnetic and designed specifically for the tiny hands of infants and toddlers. Classic Magna-Tiles are a great creative gift for kids to adults.
Ages 12 months and up. Standard set: $49.99. Zoo animals set: $34.99. Available at magnatiles.com.
|
|
MiO by the Manhattan Toy Corporate
Natural wood construction toys. Dolls have hand-painted wood heads and soft beanbag bodies. Perfect for little hands and tactile play. Winner of several awards, including: Parents’ Choice, Parents Best Toy, National Parenting Product Award winner, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award and Creative Child Top Toy of The Year Award — open-ended play category.
Ages 3 and up. Price: $10-$104. Available at manhattantoy.com.
|
|
Slackers Ninjaline Kit
Train like a Ninja! The Slackers Ninjaline provides a unique set of outdoor obstacles and challenges for kid and adults. Simply hang the NinjaLine between two healthy trees and you are ready to go. The line includes a carrying bag for easy portability between the backyard and the park or to a friend’s house.
Ages 5 and up. Price: $99.99 to $149.99. Available at slackersline.com or locally at Kidstop Toys & Books in Scottsdale.
|
|
Stomp Rocket Ultra
100 percent kid-powered: Stomp on the launch pad to send these Ultra Stomp Rockets up to 20 stories high — that’s 200 feet in the air! Newer LED rockets light up the night.
Ages 6 and up. Price: $19-$21. Available at stomprocket.com.
|
|
The ONE 61-Key Portable Light Keyboard
The ONE Light is a portable keyboard for beginners and experienced players alike. There are keys that light up with sheet music, video lessons, and games when connected with The ONE Smart Piano app. Built-in sustain and optional pedal socket. 128+ GM tones and 20 preset notes. Built-in mp3 speakers. Collapsable built-in music stand. Free iOS and Android app. Standard pack includes the keyboard and stand.
Price: $299. Available at smartpiano.com.