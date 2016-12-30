Raising Arizona Kids

As 2017 arrives, resolutions are top of mind. One goal should be on every couple’s list: to schedule more date nights throughout the year. Here are 10 ideas to get you started.

Beyond the Bricks

Pack a picnic and a blanket and head outdoors to enjoy live music with your honey. 5:30 p.m each Thursday (Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26). Free. Hayden Square Amphitheater, 404 S. Mill Ave., Tempe. 480-355-6060 or downtowntempe.com.

Adults-Only Puppet Slam

Try out your improvisation skills at a puppet show! You will have plenty to talk about on the ride home. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday Jan. 6-7. $10-$12. Great Arizona Puppet Theater, 302 W. Latham St., Phoenix. 602-262-2050 or azpuppets.org.

Outdoor Sculpture Tour

Need an out-of-the-box idea that is last minute? This sculpture tour requires no reservation. Noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday (Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29). Free. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Arts, 7374 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. 480-874-4666 or smoca.org.

Full Moon Hike

Want to enjoy one of the the local parks after hours? Grab your flashlights and take a night hike as the moon rises above the mountains. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Free. Pinnacle Peak Park, 26802 N. 102nd Way, Scottsdale. 480-312-0990 or scottsdaleaz.gov.

Bark After Dark

Indulge in dessert after dark while singing karaoke and participating in art demonstrations during this unique date-night experience at the i.d.e.a. Museum. 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. $35-$45. 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa. 480-644-4332 or ideamuseum.org.

Chandler International Film Festival

Experience date night with an international flair, with more than 100 films to be screened. Times vary, Friday-Sunday Jan. 13-15. $39-$125. 63 E. Boston St., Chandler. chandlerfilmfestival.com.

Barrett-Jackson

Sometimes date night might mean taking one for the team. View classic cars at the Barrett-Jackson auction. Times vary. Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 22. $17-$60. Barrett-Jackson, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale. 480-306-8210 or barrett-jackson.com.

Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival

Don’t pass up the opportunity to see the artistic works of more than 150 juried fine artists. You can also enjoy live music, indulgent chocolates and wine tasting. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday-Sunday Jan. 21- 22. $3. 100 Easy St., Carefree. 480-837-5637 or thunderbirdartists.com.

Mesa Historic Home Tour

Experience history with your significant other as you view various homes in and around Mesa in a self-paced tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28. $20. Sirrine House, 160 N. Center St., Mesa. 480-835-2286 or valleyhistoricinc.com.

Tacolandia

At this debut event, couples have the opportunity to try unlimited taco samples from 30 taquerias around the Valley. You must be at least 21 to attend this adults-only event. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. $25-$75. Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St., Phoenix. 209-878-7474 or tacolandiaphx.com.

◀ Celebrating Christmas in the spirit of Diwali ||