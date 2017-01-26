Raising Arizona Kids

“Alice in Wonderland” (Fri-Sun Feb 10-26). Follow Alice down the rabbit hole into Wonderland, where she meets a number of strange creatures. 7pm Fri, noon and 3pm Sat-Sun. $18. Valley Youth Theatre, 525 N 1st St, Phoenix. 602-253-8188 or vyt.com.

Beyond the Bricks (Thursdays). Enjoy live music, food, beer and wine in downtown Tempe during Thursday Night Live presented by State Farm. 5:30-7:30pm. Free. Hayden Square Amphitheater, 154 W 5th St, Tempe. downtowntempe.com.

Disney in Concert: “Tale as Old as Time” (Fri-Sat Feb 24-26). This multimedia concert features Broadway vocalists and scenes from Disney movies projected above the Phoenix Symphony. 7:30pm Fri-Sat, 2pm Sun. $45-$89. Symphony Hall, 75 N 2nd St, Phoenix. 602-495-1999 or phoenixsymphony.org.

“Doctor Dolittle, Jr.” (Fri-Sun Feb 10-26). Travel the world with a wacky doctor who can talk to animals as he searches for the Earth’s oldest and wisest creatures. 7pm Fri-Sat, 2pm Sun. $18; $15 for children. Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd. 480-837-9661 or fhtaz.org.

Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” (Sat-Sun Jan 14-Feb 19). With the Cat and Childsplay, fun is never done! Join Sally and her brother as their rainy day at home is transformed by the Cat in the Hat’s mischievous antics. 1 and 4pm Sat, 1pm Sun. $12-$26. Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W Rio Salado Pkwy. 480-921-5700 or childsplayaz.org.

“Forever Plaid” (Thur-Sun Jan 13-Feb 12). Follow four friends who share a love for music, featuring favorite songs from the ’50s. 7:30pm Thur-Fri, 2pm Sun. $22-$28. Desert Stages Theatre, 4720 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale. 480-483-1664 or desertstages.org.

“Grease” (Fri-Sun Feb 10-19). Join Rydell High’s senior class of 1959 in a stage production of the film musical. Call for times and prices. Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 E 2nd St, Scottsdale. 480-949-7529 or greasepaint.org.

“Hotel Saguaro” (Wed-Sun Feb 8-26). Meet Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa and all their desert-dwelling friends. 10am Wed-Sat, 2pm Sat-Sun. $10; $7 for ages 12 and younger. Great Arizona Puppet Theater, 302 W Latham St, Phoenix. 602-262-2050 or azpuppets.org.

“Most Excellent ’80s” (Sat Feb 11). A totally radical musical extravaganza in which local guitarists, drummers, keyboardists and singers celebrate the decade of big hair, break dancing and MTV. 6pm. $20; $10 for students. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E Main St. 480-644-6500 or mesaartscenter.com.

National Geographic Live Series: “The Risky Science of Exploration” (Wed Feb 1). Diver and environment anthropologist Kenny Broad shares his weird experiences of traveling the world watching science evolve. 7:30pm. $20-$38. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E Main St. 480-644-6500 or mesaartscenter.com.

One Great Night of Folk Music (Sun Feb 5). Features music by three of Arizona’s best Folk and Americana entertainers. 3pm. $25. Higley Center for the Performing Arts, 4132 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert. 480-279-7194 or higleycenter.org.

“Romeo & Juliet” (Thur-Sun Feb 9-12). The classic love story performed by Ballet Arizona features the Phoenix Symphony. 7pm Thur, 7:30pm Fri, 2 and 7:30pm Sat, 1 and 5:30pm Sun. $25 and up. Symphony Hall, 75 N 2nd St, Phoenix. 602- 381-0184 or balletaz.org.

Spring Showcase (Sat Feb 18). The youngest members of the Phoenix Boys Choir perform, building confidence and stage presence. 5pm. $10; free for ages 12 and younger. Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N Central Ave, Phoenix. 602-264-5328 or phoenixboyschoir.org.

Sunday A’Fair (Sundays through Apr 2). Free concerts in the park featuring the Valley’s top musicians, an arts and crafts market and fun activities for children, plus free admission to the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Noon-4pm. Free. Scottsdale Civic Center Park, 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale. 480-499-8587 or scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

“The Cat in the Hat” (Through Feb 10). Arizona Broadway Theatre for young audiences presents the story of everyone’s favorite cat and his mischievous visit to Sally and her brother on a rainy day. Call for times and prices. Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W Paradise Lane, Peoria. 623-776-8400 or azbroadway.org.

“The Heroes of Olim” (Thur-Sun Feb 9-19). A tale of an unlikely hero: a thief, who witnesses a royal kidnapping. Presented by East Valley Children’s Theatre. 7pm Thur-Fri, 4 and 7pm Sat, 2pm Sun. $15; $11 for ages 17 and younger. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E Main St. 480-644-6500 or evct.org.

“The Little Mermaid, Jr.” (Fri-Sat Jan 27-Feb 11). An enchanting look at the underwater kingdom, a beautiful young mermaid and the sacrifices we make for love. 7pm Fri-Sat, 2pm Sat-Sun. $15 ($12 in advance). Starlight Community Theater, 1611 W. Whispering Wind, Phoenix. starlightcommunitytheater.com.

“The Yellow Boat” (Sat-Sun Feb 26-March 12). Childsplay presents this beautiful story about a young artist’s remarkable voyage in his yellow boat. 1 and 4pm Sat, 1pm Sun. $12-$26. Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W Rio Salado Pkwy. 480-921-5700 or childsplayaz.org.

Voices of Valor (Thur Feb 9). The Phoenix Boys Choir celebrates our heroes and gives thanks with a selection of patriotic and popular songs. 6pm. Free. Steele Indian School Park Memorial Hall, 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix. 602-264-5328or phoenixboyschoir.org.

“What’s Going on Here, Beakman?” (Wed-Sun Feb 1-5). Guest artist Paul Zaloom presents a live show based on a question-answering scientist. 10am Wed-Sat, 2pm Sat-Sun. $10; $7 for children; free for ages 1 and younger. Great Arizona Puppet Theater, 302 W Latham St, Phoenix. 602-262-2050 or azpuppets.org.

“Winnie the Pooh Kids” (Thur-Sun Feb 23-26). This honey-filled story follows Pooh Bear, Piglet and all their friends as they team up to find and rescue Christopher Robin. Showtimes vary. Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42323 N. Vision Way. 623-336-6001 or musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

