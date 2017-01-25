Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to see “The Space Between Us” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at AMC Desert Ridge in north Phoenix.

Gardner Elliot, the first human born on Mars, begins an online friendship with Tulsa, a Colorado teen. On his maiden voyage to Earth, the 16-year-old finally gets to experience all the joys and wonders of a world he could only read about. Problems arise when scientists discover Gardner’s organs can’t withstand the atmosphere. United with Tulsa and on the run, the interplanetary visitor races against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

