RAK - Camp Fair

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, February 3, 2017

Win a Blu-ray DVD of the new “Barbie Video Game Hero” movie

025192359279_bluray_ws_3dretail_clr5Enter below to win a Blu-ray DVD of  “Barbie Video Game Hero.”

Get ready to power up! When Barbie magically gets pulled into her favorite video game, she is transformed into a fun roller-skating character. In the game, she meets new friends: Cutie, the lovable cloud-shaped character, and Bella, a roller-skating princess. Together, they discover a mischievous emoji character is trying to take control of the game. As they travel from level to level, Barbie must rely on her gaming skills and out-of-the box thinking to save her team and beat the game.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

 

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • City of Glendale
  • Herberger Theatre Center
  • Legacy Schools
  • Cactus Day Camp

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Dive into Sea Life aquarium with free tickets for a family of four

    7792_sealife-162-2

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to Sea Life Arizona aquarium at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. Sea Life Arizona aquarium was built specifically for kids with child-level viewing bubbles and an interactive scavenger hunt, included with admission. See sharks, seahorses, clownfish, jellyfish, sea turtles and more. Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, […]

    Learn more

  • Win a Blu-ray DVD of the new “Barbie Video Game Hero” movie

    025192359279_bluray_ws_3dretail_clr5

    Enter below to win a Blu-ray DVD of  “Barbie Video Game Hero.” Get ready to power up! When Barbie magically gets pulled into her favorite video game, she is transformed into a fun roller-skating character. In the game, she meets new friends: Cutie, the lovable cloud-shaped character, and Bella, a roller-skating princess. Together, they discover […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues