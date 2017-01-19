Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to receive of a DVD copy of “Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”

The time is now. The city is Paris. And two amazing heroes stand to protect its citizens against evildoers: Ladybug and Cat Noir! Can this uncanny duo continue to keep their city safe and get their homework in on time? The superheroes known as Ladybug and Cat Noir are actually Marinette and Adrien — two young students with exciting super-secret lives!

The DVD features seven episodes from the action-packed animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir!”

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

