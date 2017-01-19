RAK - Camp Fair

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Win a DVD copy of “Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

module_image_mlbcncover72dpi__7b7fd4b62a-2afa-467e-8439-fc08be8977e0_7dEnter below to receive of a DVD copy of “Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”

The time is now. The city is Paris. And two amazing heroes stand to protect its citizens against evildoers: Ladybug and Cat Noir! Can this uncanny duo continue to keep their city safe and get their homework in on time? The superheroes known as Ladybug and Cat Noir are actually Marinette and Adrien — two young students with exciting super-secret lives!

The DVD features seven episodes from the action-packed animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir!”

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name
Email
Address
?
We need your mailing address because some of our giveaways require tickets or other items to be mailed to winners.
City, State, ZIP
Comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • Legacy Schools
  • City of Glendale
  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • Downtowm Tempe Authority

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Win tickets to Valley Youth Theatre’s “Alice in Wonderland”

    alice-in-wonderland

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to “Alice in Wonderland” at Valley Youth Theater Feb. 10–26. Come along on a magical trip as Alice follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into Wonderland, where she meets a number of strange creatures: Caterpillar who gives interesting advice, Mad Hatter and March Hare who are always […]

    Learn more

  • Win a DVD copy of “Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

    module_image_mlbcncover72dpi__7b7fd4b62a-2afa-467e-8439-fc08be8977e0_7d

    Enter below to receive of a DVD copy of “Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” The time is now. The city is Paris. And two amazing heroes stand to protect its citizens against evildoers: Ladybug and Cat Noir! Can this uncanny duo continue to keep their city safe and get their homework in on […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues