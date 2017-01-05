Raising Arizona Kids

Tempe Elementary SD

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Win a DVD of the award-winning animated film “Long Way North”

long-way-northEnter below to win a mailed DVD of the award-winning animated film “Long Way North.” 

Long Way North” is set in the late 19th century Saint Petersburg. Sacha, a young girl from the Russian aristocracy, dreams of the Great North and anguishes over the fate of her grandfather, Oloukine, a renowned scientist and Arctic explorer who has yet to return from his latest expedition to the North Pole.

Sacha has always been fascinated by the adventurous life of her grandfather and has the same calling to be an explorer. But Sacha’s parents, who already made arrangements for her marriage, strongly disapprove. Sacha flees her home on an adventure-filled quest for Oloukine and his ship. The film has won several awards at international film festivals.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

 

