Raising Arizona Kids

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Win a “Sweet Treats” tea party for four at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale

girly-girlz-2Enter below to win a “Sweet Treats Tea” at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale. This includes a private tea party for four, three-course dessert and pink tea served on real china with linen napkins and feather boas and jewels to wear while you are a guest in the Tea House!

Girly Girlz — the girliest place on earth — is every girl’s dream come true! Watch your daughter or granddaughter’s eyes light up when she walks in the door and sees the thousands of unique girly items in the boutique. Or when she learns that Girly Girlz throws the most fabulous birthday parties! Girlz ages 3 to 100 love these private teas in a precious tea house. Girly Girlz also rocks glamour with its Diva Day Spa.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

