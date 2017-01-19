Raising Arizona Kids

LegoLand Disvovery

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Win tickets to Valley Youth Theatre’s “Alice in Wonderland”

alice-in-wonderlandEnter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to “Alice in Wonderland” at Valley Youth Theater Feb. 10–26.

Come along on a magical trip as Alice follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into Wonderland, where she meets a number of strange creatures: Caterpillar who gives interesting advice, Mad Hatter and March Hare who are always at tea time and the Queen of Hearts who cries, “Off with their heads!” A Cheshire Cat says everyone in Wonderland is mad, therefore, Alice must be, too. Will Alice loose her head? Only the Cheshire Cat knows for sure.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

