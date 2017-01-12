Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” presented by Childsplay. The show is playing at the Tempe Center for the Arts on weekends Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

From the moment the Cat appears at their door, Sally and her brother know he’s trouble. Suddenly, a rainy afternoon is transformed by the Cat and his antics. Can the kids clean up before mom comes home? With some tricks (and a fish) and Thing Two and Thing One, with “The Cat in The Hat,” the fun’s never done!

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Monday, Jan. 16.

