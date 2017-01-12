Sea Life Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Your chance to see “The Cat in the Hat” presented by Childsplay

cat-in-hat_press2_email-1Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” presented by Childsplay. The show is playing at the Tempe Center for the Arts on weekends Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

From the moment the Cat appears at their door, Sally and her brother know he’s trouble. Suddenly, a rainy afternoon is transformed by the Cat and his antics. Can the kids clean up before mom comes home? With some tricks (and a fish) and Thing Two and Thing One, with “The Cat in The Hat,” the fun’s never done!

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Monday, Jan. 16.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

 

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • Kyrene SD
  • City of Glendale
  • Midwestern University
  • Herberger Theatre Center

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Your chance to see “The Cat in the Hat” presented by Childsplay

    cat-in-hat_press4_email-1

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” presented by Childsplay. The show is playing at the Tempe Center for the Arts on weekends Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 19. From the moment the Cat appears at their door, Sally and her brother know he’s […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues