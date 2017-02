To register for Raising Arizona Kids magazine’s 14th Annual Camp Fair AZ 2017, please fill out the form below.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

10am to 3pm

Rancho Solano Preparatory Academy

9180 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale

This event is FREE to families.

Learn more about the event and camp exhibitors.



Name Email Zip Number of adults in your party Number of children in your party How did you hear about this event?

◀ Dive into Sea Life aquarium with free tickets for a family of four ||