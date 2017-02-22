Family Time! Top March events around metro Phoenix

Feb. 25-March 31: Cactus League spring training. There’s no better way to spend a March day than sprawled out on blanket on the lawn with your family at one of the 10 Major League Baseball spring-training stadiums in metro Phoenix. This is baseball at its family-friendliest: tickets are cheaper, venues are more intimate, player autographs are accessible and the weather is terrific. Both 2016 World Series teams — the Cleveland Indians and the champion Chicago Cubs — train here, as do 13 other teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals and, of course, the Arizona Diamondbacks. Shade is limited at these beautiful ballparks, so bring the sunscreen and bottled water and get ready for fun in the sun. Plan your spring-training fun at cactusleague.com. And don’t forget the free family fun at the Scottsdale Spring Training Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. scottsdaleaz.gov/spring-training-festival.

March 2: Read Across America Day. The annual celebration of reading and literacy marks Dr. Seuss’s 113th birthday. Look for Seuss-themed storytimes at local libraries, community centers and bookstores on Thursday, March 2. readacrossamerica.org.

March 3-5: Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention. This celebration mixes a Victorian/Old West vibe with retro-futuristic fashion and technology at Old Tucson, the 1939 movie studio and amusement park that has been the setting of more than 300 films and TV shows. The weekend includes live entertainment, costume contests and a creative kids zone for little steampunks. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 3-5. Admission varies per event. Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road. 520-883-0100 or wildwestcon.com.

March 3-5: McDowell Mountain Music Festival. This fest is about more than just listening to good music — it celebrates community and culture, with all proceeds going to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation and UMOM New Day Center. Bring the family and enjoy the entertainment, food trucks, a kids zone and marketplace. Bands include Flume, the Shins, Chromeo and Grouplove. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 3-5. $45-$200. Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. Third St., Phoenix. 602-343-0453 or mmmf.net.

March 4-5: Butterfly Pavilion Opening. The Desert Botanical Garden debuts a new 3,200-square-foot exhibit with hundreds of live butterflies and a caterpillar nursery. Visitors learn about butterflies as pollinators, their life cycles and the garden’s efforts to protect them. Opening weekend includes hands-on activities, face painting and theater and dance performances. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. The exhibit is open through May 14. Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. 480-941-1225 or dbg.org.

March 4: Ultimate Play Date. Sponsored by the Scottsdale Public Library, this fourth annual event features tons of hands-on fun for kids 8 and younger. Play stations celebrate construction, music, dance, technology and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. 480-312-7051 or scottsdalelibrary.org/ultimateplaydate.

March 6: National Oreo Day. Are you a twister, dunker or cruncher? Observe National Oreo Cookie Day with a glass of cold milk on Monday, March 6. oreo.com.

March 11: Move and Groove 5K Run/Walk and Festival. Join the Phoenix Zoo for a day of moving and grooving with and for the animals Saturday, March 11. Start the morning with a timed 5K run/walk, one-mile leisure loop or kids dash through Papago Park. Then explore the zoo’s festival, which celebrates getting healthy and staying fit. Kiddos can challenge themselves in the bounce-house obstacle course, families can groove at the zoo-robic and zoo-ramba dance parties, or take a breather and cool down with animal yoga. Proceeds support the zoo’s educational programs and conservation initiatives.

• 5K run/walk begins at 7 to 9 a.m. at Papago Park, 625 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. $25-$40 registration.

• The Move and Groove Festival is 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway. Festival activities are included with zoo admission ($24.95; $14.95 for ages 3-13) or 5K/walk registration. 602-286-3800 or phoenixzoo.org.

March 10-12: Ostrich Festival. The big-bird events kick off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, with the 15th annual Mayor’s Fun Run and Youth Run (1.5 mile) at Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road in Chandler. That’s followed by a 10 a.m. parade through downtown Chandler with marching bands, dance groups, antique cars and floats. The Ostrich Festival hits the ground running Friday-Sunday, March 10-12, in Tumbleweed Park with carnival rides, games and food, live entertainment, an exotic petting zoo and ostrich races. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. $10; $7 for ages 5-12; free for ages 4 and younger. 480-963-4571 or ostrichfestival.com.

March 10-12: Scottsdale Arts Festival. Enjoy fine art, music and gourmet cuisine at this nationally recognized festival Friday-Sunday, March 10-12. Family activities include giant yard games, an Arizona Coyotes interactive exhibit and the newly installed “Los Trompos” spinning-top sculptures. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $10; free for ages 12 and younger. In addition, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is free with festival admission. Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second St. scottsdaleartsfestival.org.

March 11: St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Family Faire. The theme of the 34th annual bash is “Salute to Irish Music and Dance.” The parade — marching bands, Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats and more — begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, and runs along Third Street from Virginia Avenue to McDowell Road in downtown Phoenix. The fair follows at Margaret T. Hance Park with performers, food and craft vendors and merchandise. Fair admission is $10; $8 for seniors and military; free for ages 12 and younger. 602-280-9221 or stpatricksdayphoenix.org.

March 11-12: Arizona Aloha Festival. Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of Hawaiian culture. Hear songs and watch dances from the islands, sample hot-off-the-grill cuisine or purchase traditional crafts at the marketplace, including fresh-flower leis. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12. Free. Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. 602-697-1824 or azalohafest.org.

March 12: In My Life: A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles. This performance is more than a tribute concert to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Listen to the Beatles’ music with a narrative (through the eyes of their longtime manager, Brian Epstein) and get a fresh perspective on the band’s history. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12. $50-$80. Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. 602-252-8497 or herbergertheater.org.

March 14: Finding Neverland. Watch as playwright J.M. Barrie finds inspiration for his beloved story of “Peter Pan” from four young brothers and their widowed mother. Tuesday, March 14, through Sunday, March 19. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$125. ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe. 480-965-3434 or asugammage.com.

March 18-19: Art Detour. Meet local artists in their working environment Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19. This favorite local-arts event features self-guided tours of more than 100 artist studios and galleries, plus live performances and art activities. A Kids Detour with family-friendly activities also will be featured, as well as pop-up galleries and docent-guided shuttles. artlinkphoenix.com.

March 18: Mad Hatter Tea Party. Parents and kids are encouraged to dress in hats and their tea-party finest for this “Alice in Wonderland” themed party. Miniature sandwiches, scones, fruit, sweets and, of course, tea will be served. The party includes a short lesson on the history of tea and how to serve it. $15 per parent/child pair; $5 each additional guest. Preregister. 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Sugar Happy Bakery & Coffee Cafe, 14204 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 167. 480-596-3354 or sugarhappyaz.com.

March 31 – April 2: NCAA Final Four Phoenix 2017. March Madness culminates with a weekend that’s much more than just than three great basketball games. Fans and families can shoot hoops and test their skills at the NCAA Final Four Fan Fest, listen to three days of free concerts at the March Madness Music Festival, watch the final four teams practice at Reese’s Final Four Friday or dribble a basketball in the streets of Phoenix. The championship game is Monday, April 3. phoenixfinalfour.com.

• NCAA Final Four Fan Fest. The festival — running Friday, March 31, through Monday, April 3 — features youth clinics, giveaways, autograph signings and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; noon to 6 p.m. Monday. Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St. $8-$10; free for ages 12 and younger with a ticketed adult; student discounts available.

• March Madness Music Festival. The free nightly concerts are performed Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2. 4-10 p.m. Friday; 2-10:30 p.m. Saturday; 3-10 p.m. Sunday in Margaret T. Hance Park, 1134 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

• Reese’s Final Four Friday. Watch the Final Four teams practice from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then see the College All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. Free. University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

• Final Four Dribble. Thousands of children will get an official NCAA basketball to dribble along a route to the Fan Fest entrance at the Phoenix Convention Center. It’s free, but pre-registration is required. 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Heritage Square, 113 N. Sixth St.

