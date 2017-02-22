Raising Arizona Kids

The 14th annual Camp Fair AZ takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Rancho Solano Preparatory School in Scottsdale. Nearly 100 different summer camps—representing everything from traditional overnight camps to specialty day camps focused on arts, sports, academics, science, technology and more—will be there.

It’s supposed to be a beautiful sunny day, with temperatures nearing the 70s. The Rancho Solano campus is spacious and parking is ample.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Camp Fair AZ. Follow #CampFairAZ to learn more about RAK’s signature event.

What does it cost to attend? Camp Fair AZ is a FREE event for families.

Do I need to register in advance? Walk-ins are welcome! It is not necessary to register in advance, though we encourage you to do so to save time the day of the event.

Where is Rancho Solano Preparatory School? Just off of Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, just west of the Loop 101. Here’s a link to directions on Google Maps.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Is there a better time to come to avoid the crowds? We’ve been doing this for 14 years and what we typically see is a big burst of arrivals when the doors open at 10. One advantage to coming early is that the first 500 families to arrive will receive goody bags with special discounts and offers—including one free admission to Halle Heart Children’s Museum.

The pace stays pretty steady throughout the day and the gymnasium is large enough to accommodate hundreds of people at one time without undue crowding at any particular table. It is best to arrive no later than 2:15 or 2:30, however, so you have enough time to scoot around and pick up information. All of our vendors remain at the event until the 3 p.m. close.

What else is happening at Camp Fair AZ? All sorts of things!

Can I bring my kids? Please do! Many of our (savviest!) vendors provide small, hands-on activities, demonstrations or “show and tell” displays specifically to give children an idea of what they can expect to see and do while at camp.

Where are most of the camps located? The vast majority are day camps from all parts of the Valley. Some of the overnight camps are in Arizona, but we also have camps coming from California, Colorado, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Wisconsin.

How can I find the types of camps that most interest my children? Before you go, browse the list of participating camps on the Camp Fair AZ web page. Make a list of those that sound most intriguing. When you get to the event, pick up an exhibit hall map when you check in so you can quickly find the camps on your list.

Once you’ve checked out your favorites, throw out any preconceived ideas about what your children might enjoy. Walk the aisles and see what sparks their interest — you may be surprised!

I can browse for summer camps online. What is the benefit of coming to an event like this? Nothing substitutes for face-to-face time. When you can have a real conversation with some of the folks who staff the camps, it gives you peace of mind and a much better sense of what your child can expect. You might even meet another parent who can give you feedback — or a referral.

If I find just the right camp, can I register my child on the spot? Many of the camps that attend Camp Fair AZ have registration packets and some even offer on-the-spot “signing bonuses”—valuable discounts you can’t get anywhere else:

Crazzy’s Wasewagan camp is offering $100 off camp registrations that day

Friendly Pines Camp will be conducting a contest to win a free week of camp.

Girly Girlz will be offering free $20 gift certificates for merchandise

i9 Sports is offering $20 off all registrations the day of Camp Fair AZ

Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff is offering a members-only rate to anyone who signs up during Camp Fair AZ

New World Learning Academy is offering 20 percent off a week of STEM summer camp

Rachel’s Young at Art is offering 10 percent off camp registration fees

Anything else we can do while we’re in that area? Butterfly Wonderland is a stone’s throw away from Rancho Solano Preparatory School—and there’s a discount coupon in the March issue of RAK.

