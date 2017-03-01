Raising Arizona Kids

Are you fascinated by skydiving but a tad nervous about the whole jumping-out-of-a-plane part? A new family attraction near Topgolf and Talking Stick Resort is making it easier and safer to freefall. iFly, an indoor-skydiving venue, recently opened east of Loop 101 at Talking Stick Way, offering kids 3 and older the chance to “float on a column of air” while wearing real skydiving gear.

Prices start at $69.95. Group party packages for up to 12 guests are $669.95. The experience includes “pre-flight” training, a flight suit, helmet and goggles, and a personalized post-flight certificate. iFly is open daily.

If you go: 9206 E. Talking Stick Way, Salt River Reservation east of Scottsdale. 480-712-4359 or iflyworld.com/phoenix.

◀ Win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay's "The Yellow Boat" ||