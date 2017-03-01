LegoLand Disvovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Indoor-skydiving venue iFly opens near Scottsdale

By RAK Staff | March 2017

Photo courtesy of iFly.

Photo courtesy of iFly.

Are you fascinated by skydiving but a tad nervous about the whole jumping-out-of-a-plane part? A new family attraction near Topgolf and Talking Stick Resort is making it easier and safer to freefall. iFly, an indoor-skydiving venue, recently opened east of Loop 101 at Talking Stick Way, offering kids 3 and older the chance to “float on a column of air” while wearing real skydiving gear.

Prices start at $69.95. Group party packages for up to 12 guests are $669.95. The experience includes “pre-flight” training, a flight suit, helmet and goggles, and a personalized post-flight certificate. iFly is open daily.

If you go: 9206 E. Talking Stick Way, Salt River Reservation east of Scottsdale. 480-712-4359 or iflyworld.com/phoenix.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

||

RAK Staff

Copyrighted material. All rights reserved. This content may not be published, rewritten, broadcast or redistributed without permission of the publisher.

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • PCH
  • Aspect Foundation
  • A Patrou Photography
  • Phoenix Childrens Festival

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Win a “Sweet Treats” tea party for four at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale

    girly-girlz-2

    Enter below for a chance to win a “Sweet Treats Tea” at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale. This includes a private tea party for four, three-course dessert and pink tea served on real china with linen napkins and feather boas and jewels to wear while you are a guest in the Tea House! Girly Girlz — the girliest place […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues