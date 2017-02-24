Raising Arizona Kids

Glorious spring weather is the perfect time to get out of the house as a family and participate in a fun run or charity walk. From the Color Fun Fest to the Phoenix Zoo’s Move and Groove Festival, there’s plenty to do at these events even if you’re not walking or running. Here’s a quick lineup.

Saturday, March 4

Giant Race AZ. The 2017 Giant Race Series kicks off with the Scottsdale Giant Race 10K and Strike 3 Mile. The race runs throughout scenic Old Town Scottsdale before finishing on the field at Scottsdale Stadium, spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. Start time TBA. Registration is $30-$70. Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Rd, Scottsdale. race-sfgiants.com/scottsdale

Kids’ Chance of Arizona 5K Run/Walk. Come out and run, jog, walk or stroll in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix. Proceeds provide financial scholarships and support for the children of Arizona’s injured workers. 8am. Registration is $25. Arizona Falls/G.R. Herberger Park, 5802 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix. azkidschance.org

The Nun Run. Presented by Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, the eighth annual Nun Run offers a 10K, 5K, and 1-mile run. Proceeds will help the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in Tonopah build cloistered monastery. First race begins at 7:30am. Registration is $25. Kiwanis Park, 95 W. Baseline Rd, Tempe. 4peaksracing.com

Saturday, March 11

Color Fun Fest. Runners are showered with more than 10,000 pounds of color as they navigate a 1.6-mile course once or multiple times. Run day or night and enjoy a carnival festival area for hours of entertainment. 3:30-7:30pm. $24-$90; free for ages 12 and younger; early registration discounts. Ak Chin Pavilion, 2121 N. 83rd Ave, Phoenix. colorfunfest5k.com

Daisy Mountain Half Marathon and 11th annual Emma’s Run 5K. See the best of Anthem when this race starts and finishes at Boulder Creek High School. 7am. Registration fees vary. Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem. 4peaksracing.com

Move and Groove 5K Run/Walk. The 5K run/walk begins at 7-9am at Papago Park, 625 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. $25-$40 registration. The Move and Groove Festival is 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway. Festival activities are included with zoo admission ($24.95; $14.95 for ages 3-13) or 5K/walk registration. 602-286-3800 or phoenixzoo.org.

Green Isle Mile and Running with the Irish 5K. Run with the Irish in Tucson. Top 100 finishers receive a commemorative mug. Parade and festival following the race. 7:30am. $30; $25 for ages 17 and younger. The Plaza at Historic 4th Ave (on the aviation bike path), Tucson. tucsonstpatricksday.com

Run to Fight Children’s Cancer. A 10K/5K and Cancer Survivors Walk to benefit Children’s Cancer Network and Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Post-race festival provides an afternoon of family fun. Race times vary. $25-$40. Grand Canyon University, 3300 W. Camelback Rd, Phoenix. 602-234-3460 or runtofightcancer.com

Salute a Soldier. A 5K and a 1-mile walk to honor and assist injured military service members as they return to their communities. Families are encouraged to participate. 8am. $25-$40. Freestone Park, 1045 E. Juniper Ave, Gilbert. getsetusa.com

Saturday, March 18

Kiss Me I’m Irish Run. This event offers a half marathon, 8K, 4K and an Irish K for kiddos and families. Be sure to wear your St. Patty’s green and enjoy live music and other festivities. 7am. Registration fees vary. Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. irishrunaz.com

Phoenix Heart Walk. Kick-start your heart with a 5K or 1-mile noncompetitive race, bringing awareness to heart disease and stroke. Be sure to stop by the Heart Healthy Festival offering health screenings, educational booths, live bands and kids games. 8:30am-noon. CityScape, 318 W. Washington St, Phoenix. 602-414-5302 or phoenixheartwalk.org

Sunday, March 19

Marana 5000. The Marana 5000 is an event for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The event is included in the FitKidz Racing Series — a free 1-mile race for kids not yet in middle school. 5K run/walk begins at 8:30am and the 1-mile Family Fitness Fun run/walk begins at 9:15am. 5K registration is $30; Family Fitness Fun Run is $20 for 13 years and older. Crossroads at Silverbell park, Marana. azroadrunners.org

