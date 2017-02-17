Raising Arizona Kids

RAK - Camp Fair

Friday, February 17, 2017

“Milk. Beer. Wine.” is a networking event for parent entrepreneurs

By RAK Staff | February 2017

strawberrymilkMORE — a local start-up created to help time-starved parent entrepreneurs — is launching a series of family-friendly happy hours called “Milk. Beer. Wine,” meant to unite business and family in a relaxed setting, so kids can play and adults can network and connect with other family-minded business owners.

This month’s event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Halle Heart Children’s Museum, 2929 S. 48th St., Tempe.
Tickets are $20; $10 for children, and include museum entry, playtime, on-site childcare, drinks for the entire family and a light snack. Dinner will be  available for purchase. thenewmore.co

