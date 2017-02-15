CMOP

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Diamondbacks announce home-game giveaways, events

By RAK staff | February 14, 2017

dbacks-sandlot

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field offers lots of kid-friendly amenities, including two playgrounds and a kid-sized baseball diamond.

The Arizona Diamondbacks this week announced their 2017 promotions and giveaways at home games, which include Paul Goldschmidt bobbleheads, Mother’s Day D-backs clutch purses, kids water bottles, pool towels, baseball trading cards and more. The giveaways start in April when the 2017 Major League Baseball season begins.

The D-backs also announced several family-friendly events at Chase Field this season, including Star Wars Day (Saturday, June 24), Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular (Saturday, July 1), Faith & Family Night (Friday, Aug. 25), Hispanic Heritage Day (Saturday, Sept. 9) and a Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness event (Saturday, Sept. 23).

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 31: 2017 promo items. (Photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will give out 5,000 kids water bottles at the Sunday, April 23 home game vs. the L.A. Dodgers. Photo courtesy of the D-backs.

Promotion/giveaway highlights include:

• A Diamondbacks car sunshade (courtesy of Safelite AutoGlass) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, April 22, when the D-backs play the L.A. Dodgers.

• A kids water bottle (courtesy of Smile Generation) for 5,000 kids on Sunday, April 23 vs. the Dodgers.

• A Mother’s Day clutch purse for 10,000 moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14 when the D-backs play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pool towels (courtesy of Gila River Casinos) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, June 10, when the D-backs play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kids bat & ball set (courtesy of MLB Play Ball) for 10,000 kids on Sunday, June 11 vs. the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Star Wars bobblehead (courtesy of Cox Communications) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, June 24 when the D-backs play the Philadelphia Phillies. This game marks Star Wars Day at the ballpark.

Arizona flag cap (courtesy of Gila River Casinos) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, Aug. 12 when the D-backs play the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Baseball cards (courtesy of Topps) for 20,000 fans during National Trading Card Day on Sunday, Aug. 13 vs. the Cubs.
Cooler bag (courtesy of Arizona Milk Producers) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the D-backs play the San Francisco Giants.

See other kid-friendly extras featured at the D-backs ballpark here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

||

RAK staff

Copyrighted material. All rights reserved. This content may not be published, rewritten, broadcast or redistributed without permission of the publisher.

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • Phoenix Childrens Festival
  • Scottsdale Artist School
  • Downtown Tempe Authority
  • Legacy Schools

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Win tickets to a special screening of the animated film “Rock Dog”

    rock-dog

    Enter below to receive a family four-pack of tickets to an advance screening of the animated film “Rock Dog” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Studio Movie Grill in Scottsdale. For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog’s life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues