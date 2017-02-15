Raising Arizona Kids

The Arizona Diamondbacks this week announced their 2017 promotions and giveaways at home games, which include Paul Goldschmidt bobbleheads, Mother’s Day D-backs clutch purses, kids water bottles, pool towels, baseball trading cards and more. The giveaways start in April when the 2017 Major League Baseball season begins.

The D-backs also announced several family-friendly events at Chase Field this season, including Star Wars Day (Saturday, June 24), Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular (Saturday, July 1), Faith & Family Night (Friday, Aug. 25), Hispanic Heritage Day (Saturday, Sept. 9) and a Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness event (Saturday, Sept. 23).

Promotion/giveaway highlights include:

• A Diamondbacks car sunshade (courtesy of Safelite AutoGlass) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, April 22, when the D-backs play the L.A. Dodgers.

• A kids water bottle (courtesy of Smile Generation) for 5,000 kids on Sunday, April 23 vs. the Dodgers.

• A Mother’s Day clutch purse for 10,000 moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14 when the D-backs play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

• Pool towels (courtesy of Gila River Casinos) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, June 10, when the D-backs play the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Kids bat & ball set (courtesy of MLB Play Ball) for 10,000 kids on Sunday, June 11 vs. the Brewers.

• Paul Goldschmidt Star Wars bobblehead (courtesy of Cox Communications) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, June 24 when the D-backs play the Philadelphia Phillies. This game marks Star Wars Day at the ballpark.

• Arizona flag cap (courtesy of Gila River Casinos) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, Aug. 12 when the D-backs play the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

• Baseball cards (courtesy of Topps) for 20,000 fans during National Trading Card Day on Sunday, Aug. 13 vs. the Cubs.

• Cooler bag (courtesy of Arizona Milk Producers) for 20,000 fans on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the D-backs play the San Francisco Giants.

