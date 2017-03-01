Raising Arizona Kids

On a typical Saturday morning at the indoor 91 West Skatepark in Peoria, skateboarders from all over metro Phoenix wearing snapback hats and gray hoodies zoom across plywood ramps, bowls and banks, grind on smooth iron rails and practice their kick flips.

But one Saturday in late January, the skaters who descended upon 91 West had decidedly more flair for fashion, wearing pink and purple helmets and pads. Most wore sparkly Sketcher high-tops, intricately patterned leggings or colorful printed T-shirts. And along with participating in a free skate clinic from a pro skateboarder, these skaters were giving their time to help their community.

The girls were participating in Skate Rising — an offshoot of the nonprofit Exposure Skate that created the nation’s only all-female skateboarding competition. Based in Encinitas, California, the group chose Arizona as its first venture outside the Golden State.

Inspired by her 9- and 7-year-old daughters’ passion for skateboarding, Skate Rising program director Calli Kelsay created the monthly event to promote self-confidence in young girls through the sport and instill a spirit of volunteerism and community.

“My two oldest daughters began skating just over a year ago, and I quickly saw some very positive changes develop in them,” says Kelsay, a mother of four. “Skateboarding gave them increased confidence, perseverance and creativity. Their all-around happiness blossomed. Seeing my children push through fear, fall and get back up, and encourage each other to try new things, gave me the idea to try and bring these important life lessons to a much broader group.”

Kelsay designed the program for girls 5 to 18 at all skill levels. Along with expert skateboarding instruction, each event includes a volunteering opportunity, such as assembling welcome kits for refugees or making and decorating journals with positive messages for young victims of domestic violence. Girls also are taught to recognize their own self-worth and ways to use kindness to prevent bullying.

Instilling a sense of empathy for others was key to building the program.

“Growing up in Encinitas,” Kelsay recalls, “my family would often travel to Baja California (Mexico), where I witnessed real poverty for the first time. Somehow, it didn’t seem right that my family had so much while people who lived so close had so little. As a mother to four children, I truly want them to grow up with an appreciation for what they have and also feel a responsibility to lighten the load of others who may not be so fortunate. I don’t ever want them to shy away from an opportunity to help somebody else.”

Back at 91 West, Kathy Emig, Arizona chapter coordinator for Childhelp — a national child-abuse-prevention organization — brought her anti-bullying message to the 30 girls who showed up that morning in January. Anti-bullying pledges were handed out for girls to sign after they helped stuff more than 25 backpacks with much-needed school supplies. The backpacks were for the kids of Arizona-based skateboarding program Skate After School, which supplies equipment and instruction to underserved kids.

Then the girls were introduced to the coaches of 91 West and Neal Mims, pro skateboarder and owner of Neal Mims Skate Academy in Vista, California.

As first-timers cautiously scooted around with one foot on the board, and more seasoned skaters kicked, pushed and coasted to the tops of tall ramps, Mims instructed them in the basics of skating safety and how to fall properly. He showed them proper form, how to push, and perhaps most important, encouraged them to have confidence in their own abilities.

“I tell them to trust me and to believe in themselves and we can accomplish anything together,” Mims says. “I use this saying a lot: ‘Yes you can!’ I also let them know right off the bat that falling is a huge part of skateboarding, so be prepared. And no matter how long it takes or how hard it is, keep trying and eventually you will succeed.”

As the event came to a close with a raffle for the girls and a big group photo, two of 91 West’s best skaters began practicing their jumps, flying down a mini flight of stairs and crashing into a giant foam pad held up by a skate coach.

Mia Lovell, 10, of Phoenix, and Levy-Anne Stiffler, 9, of Peoria, were in their element.

“It feels pretty cool when you land a new trick or if it’s just your favorite move,” Mia says.

Levy-Anne couldn’t agree more.

“It’s awesome when you finally get a new move down and you really feel like you accomplish what you were trying to do,” she says. “You don’t have to listen to what other people think, just go for it, and you’ll be happy with yourself.”

If you go: Skate Rising’s events are held from 10 a.m. to noon every third Saturday at 91 West Skatepark, 8550 N. 91st Ave., #54, Peoria. The event is free for girls 5 to 18. Visit exposureskate.org.

