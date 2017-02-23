SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Win a “Sweet Treats” tea party for four at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale

girly-girlz-2Enter below to win a “Sweet Treats Tea” at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale. This includes a private tea party for four, three-course dessert and pink tea served on real china with linen napkins and feather boas and jewels to wear while you are a guest in the Tea House!

Girly Girlz — the girliest place on earth — is every girl’s dream come true! Watch your daughter or granddaughter’s eyes light up when she walks in the door and sees the thousands of unique girly items in the boutique. Or when she learns that Girly Girlz throws the most fabulous birthday parties! Girlz ages 3 to 100 love these private teas in a precious tea house. Girly Girlz also rocks glamour with its Diva Day Spa.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, Mar. 1.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Tags: , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • Midwestern University
  • Herzberg Educational
  • New World Learning Academy
  • Aspect Foundation

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “The Yellow Boat”

    yellowboat

    Enter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to “The Yellow Boat,” presented by Childsplay, onstage Feb. 26 through March 12 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Recommended for ages 7 and up, Childsplay’s award-winning play returns to the stage for the theater company’s 40th anniversary seasons. Based on a true story, “The Yellow Boat” […]

    Learn more

  • Win a “Sweet Treats” tea party for four at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale

    girly-girlz-2

    Enter below to win a “Sweet Treats Tea” at Girly Girlz in Scottsdale. This includes a private tea party for four, three-course dessert and pink tea served on real china with linen napkins and feather boas and jewels to wear while you are a guest in the Tea House! Girly Girlz — the girliest place on earth — […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues