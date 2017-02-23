Raising Arizona Kids

SeaLife Arizona

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “The Yellow Boat”

yellowboatEnter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to “The Yellow Boat,” presented by Childsplay, onstage Feb. 26 through March 12 at Tempe Center for the Arts.

Recommended for ages 7 and up, Childsplay’s award-winning play returns to the stage for the theater company’s 40th anniversary seasons. Based on a true story, “The Yellow Boat” is the story of a young artist named Benjamin, who is faced with an incurable disease. Benjamin deals with the unknown, leading his family, friends, doctors and audience through an amazing, sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always heartfelt experience.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Monday, Feb 27.

