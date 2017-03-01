Raising Arizona Kids

Tempe Elementary SD

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Learn to camp as a family during AZ Family Campout Program weekends

By Kara G. Morrison | March 1, 2017

 

family camping in Arizona, Arizona State Parks, weekend camping program

Families learn how to set up a tent during Arizona State Parks Family Campout Program weekends. Photos courtesy of Arizona State Parks.

Have you thought about taking the family camping but didn’t feel confident in your wilderness skills — or your kids’ attention spans for roughing it?

Here’s a fun way to experience camping with a little expert help this spring. Sign up for the Arizona State Parks Family Campout Program, designed for families with little or no camping experience and meant to encourage an appreciation for the great outdoors.

CampFire-learnDuring activity-filled weekends in parks across the state, camping experts will teach kids and families how to set up tents, build a campfire and prepare food. Participants enjoy activities such as fishing, archery, mountain biking, guided hikes, geocaching and a service project during the two-day, one-night trips.

The Arizona State Parks program is $70 for a family of four, plus $5 for each additional family member (10 campers maximum). Children must be 6 or older to attend, and pets are not allowed.

Tents, sleeping mats, flashlights, chairs and all activity equipment is provided. Families should bring food (enough for two lunches, dinner and breakfast), sleeping bags and bedding, camping chairs, clothing, sturdy shoes, towels, soap and toiletries. Seven state parks are hosting the program this spring, including parks in Apache Junction, Tucson, Patagonia, Parker, Show Low and Safford.

If you go: Reserve a spot in the Arizona Family Campout Program at azstateparks.com/family. Upcoming dates: March 18-19 at Lost Dutchman State Parks, Apache Junction; April 1-2 at Catalina State Parks, Tucson; April 8-9 at Patagonia Lake State Parks, Patagonia; April 22-23 at River Island State Parks, Parker; April 29-30 at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, Show Low and May 13-14 at Roper Lake State Park, Safford.

 

Kara G. Morrison

Editor Kara G. Morrison worked as a features reporter and editor at the Arizona Republic before joining RAK this spring. She is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, Sofia.

