Raising Arizona Kids

Friday, March 3, 2017

Parents night out: 10 date-night ideas to welcome spring

By Rudri Bhatt Patel | March 3, 2017

Hands of man and woman cheering with glasses of white wine

The Valley doesn’t have to wait for the official start of spring; great weather is here. It’s the optimal time to grab your sweetheart and spend some time outdoors. Here are 10 date-night ideas to welcome spring:

1. McDowell Mountain Music Festival. Listen to live music from popular bands. Proceeds benefit local charities. Times vary. Friday-Sunday, March 3-5. $6o. Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. Third St., Phoenix. 602-343-0453 or mmmf.com

2. Devour Culinary Classic. More than 100 restaurant owners, chefs, wine distillers and beer makers gather in one spot for a unique culinary experience. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. $40-$109 per person. Phoenix Art  Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. 602-257-1880 or devourphoenix.com

3. Great Arizona Beer Festival. Beer drinkers rejoice with samples of more than 200 beers from the Southwest and beyond. 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 11. $10-$70. Civic Space Park, 424 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, eventbrite.com

4. Peoria Music Series. Grab your blanket and listen to the blues on an outdoor lawn. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Free. Westwing Park, 27100 N. Westwing Parkway, Peoria. peoriaaz.gov

5. Art Detour. What better way to relax then a self-guided two-day tour of artist studios and galleries in downtown Phoenix. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday- Sunday, March 18-19. Free. Various locations in and around downtown Phoenix. artlinkphoenix.com

6. Culinary Adventure. Join the Arizona Republic’s 2015 Top Home Chef Alison Tudor in a culinary adventure. Learn from her cooking style and sample a full menu. 6 p.m. Monday, March 20. $50. Hackett House, 95 W. 4th St., Tempe. 480-350-8181 or hacketthouse.org

7. Talk Cinema. Have you always wanted to be a film critic? Compare notes with your significant other while viewing a sneak-preview film. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. $17. Virginia G Piper Theater, 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale. 480-499-8587 or scottsdaleperformingarts.org

2016-17-todays_masters-header

Photo courtesy of Ballet Arizona.

8. Today’s Masters. Start spring with unforgettable choreography from Ballet Arizona, featuring contemporary performances. Thursday-Sunday, March 23-26. Times vary. $25-$195. Orpheum Theater, 203 W. Adams St., Phoenix. 602- 262-6225 or balletaz.org

9. Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience. Any Game of Thrones fans? Why not experience it live? 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26. $95 and up. Talking Stick Arena, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. talkingstickresortarena.com

10. Walk-In Wednesdays. Want to have fun and support local musicians? Enjoy new tunes while artists take to an open mic. Wednesday, March 29. 6-10 p.m. Free. Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe. 480-350-2822 or tempe.gov

Rudri Bhatt Patel

Rudri Bhatt Patel, of Phoenix, is a writer, editor, former attorney and the mother of Nandini (10).

