It’s April and family-friendly festivals abound. As you plan all that fun family time, don’t forget to schedule some “parents only” time, too. Here are 10 date-night ideas that meet interests in nature, arts, sports or fine dining.

1. Sunday A’Fair



Sunday, April 2 is your last chance to catch this free event, which includes an outdoor concert on the lawn (featuring Alice Tatum). Bring a picnic basket or enjoy fresh foods and beverages available for sale. Noon to 4 p.m. Scottsdale Civic Center Park, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale. 480-994-2787 or scottsdaleperformingarts.com.

2. March Madness Music Festival



If you’re a college basketball fan, this is an exciting time in the Valley. The Final Four games will be held in Phoenix, but before the competition begins, indulge in music, food and fun at this two-day festival. Times vary Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2. Free. Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix. ncaa.com.

3. “Pride and Prejudice”

What better way to invite romance then watching Jane Austen’s classic, “Pride and Prejudice,” onstage? Times vary Thursday-Saturday, April 6-8. $15-$44. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa. 480-644-6560 or mesaartscenter.com.

4. Phoenix Film Festival

If you love experiencing a wide variety of films, don’t miss Arizona’s largest film festival. Times vary April 6-13. $13-$300. Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale. 602-955-6444 or phoenixfilmfestival.com.

5. Night Lights Tour

What better way to set the mood than overlooking the desert landscape at night? Tours begin at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. on every Friday (April 7, 14, 21 and 28). $40. Taliesin West, 12345 N. Taliesin Dr., Scottsdale. 888-516-0811 or franklloydwright.org.

6. Arizona Wine and Dine

Live music, craft beer, culinary delights from award-winning chefs gather together in the same place to dazzle guests. 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13. $69. Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. 602-604-0729 or azwineanddine.com.

7. Spark! AFTER DARK

Engage in a cultural experience after hours and immerse yourself in the sounds and sights in this unique date night. 8-11 p.m. Free. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa. 480-644-6500 or mesaartscenter.com.

8. Great Southwest Cajun Festival

Throw some cajun flair into your dating routine. Experience the local color of Louisiana with live entertainment, Cajun food and more. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22. $8. Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler. 602-276-2499 or southwestcajunfest.com.

9. The Original Taste

The Scottsdale Waterfront hosts 40 of the Valley’s best restaurants, more than 50 wines from across the world and select brands of premium beers to those who are 21 years and older. Proceeds are donated to local charities. 7 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, April 22. $125. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale. www.originaltaste.com.

10. Kings of Leon

There is nothing like an outdoor arena and the sounds of one of the hippest bands. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. $23 and up. Ak-Chin Pavillion, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix. ticketmaster.com.

