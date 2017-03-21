SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

University of Arizona study: Naps may help preschoolers learn

By RAK Staff | April 2017

preschoolers-naptime

A new study from the University of Arizona suggests naptime boosts language learning in preschool-age children.

Researchers found 3-year-olds who napped after learning new verbs had a better understanding of the words when tested 24 hours later.

The findings suggest parents may want to consider maintaining regular naptimes for preschoolers, says lead study author Michelle Sandoval, a doctoral student in the UA Department of Psychology.

However, parents need not worry if they can’t get their preschooler to nap, says study co-author Rebecca Gómez, UA associate professor of psychology, cognitive science, and second language acquisition and teaching. Gómez says what’s most important is that children get enough sleep in a 24-hour period.

Preschool-age children need 10 to 12 hours of sleep daily.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

||

RAK Staff

Copyrighted material. All rights reserved. This content may not be published, rewritten, broadcast or redistributed without permission of the publisher.

Leave a Reply

Connect With Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest
  • Arizona Private Education Fund
  • Tempe Elementary SD
  • Herberger Theatre Center
  • Downtown Tempe Authority

  • Subscription Offers

RAK Giveaways

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Interrupting Vanessa”

    vanessa-29_press_email-2

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Interrupting Vanessa” at Tempe Center for the Arts. The show runs weekends March 25-April 2. Nobody understands Vanessa. She is happiest alone in her room creating inventions out of found objects. When her mother does the unthinkable and invites Timmy Fibbins over to play, she has […]

    Learn more

  • Win tickets to Valley Youth Theatre’s “The Secret Garden”

    A gate hides a green, flower-filled garden

    Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to “The Secret Garden” at Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix April 7-23. Check the VYT website for showtimes. Mary Lennox is a young English girl born and raised in India. Orphaned at age 11, she is sent to live at her uncle’s great house on the Yorkshire Moors in England. […]

    Learn more

Recent Issues