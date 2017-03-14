Raising Arizona Kids

Heritage Elementary School

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Urban Jungle Fun Park opens indoor playground in Mesa

By Kara G. Morrison | March 14, 2017

urban-jungle-slide

Urban Jungle, which originated in San Diego, just opened in Mesa. A second Arizona location is scheduled to open in Avondale this July. Photos courtesy of Urban Jungle Fun Park.

urban-jungle-wall

Climbing walls at Urban Jungle Fun Park look like skyscrapers.

A giant indoor playground has opened in Mesa. Urban Jungle Fun Park offers trampolines, indoor climbing walls that look like skyscrapers, a ninja play area, super slides, an obstacle course, life-size interactive video games, a ball-blaster arena and a multilevel play structure built for kids and adults.

The 18,000-square-foot, $1.5-million facility also features Urban Tot, 1,200 square feet of parent-supervised play space for ages 5 and younger. The Mesa facility opened its doors Thursday, March 9.

At Urban Jungle, adults can play or relax in the parents’ lounge, which includes free Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations, large-screen televisions, leather couches and massage chairs. There’s also a central “fueling station” with drinks, healthy food, snacks and treats.

The indoor play center, which originated in San Diego, plans to open a second Arizona location in Avondale in July. Urban Jungle also hosts birthday parties and group events.

If you go: 5741 E. McKellips Road, Mesa. $10-$18 for up to two hours. 480-256-8749 or urbanjunglefunpark.com.

urban-jungle-dodge-ball

Urban Jungle features wall-to-wall trampolines and a climbing structure for kids and adults.

Kara G. Morrison

Editor Kara G. Morrison worked as a features reporter and editor at the Arizona Republic before joining RAK this spring. She is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, Sofia.

