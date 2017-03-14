Raising Arizona Kids

A giant indoor playground has opened in Mesa. Urban Jungle Fun Park offers trampolines, indoor climbing walls that look like skyscrapers, a ninja play area, super slides, an obstacle course, life-size interactive video games, a ball-blaster arena and a multilevel play structure built for kids and adults.

The 18,000-square-foot, $1.5-million facility also features Urban Tot, 1,200 square feet of parent-supervised play space for ages 5 and younger. The Mesa facility opened its doors Thursday, March 9.

At Urban Jungle, adults can play or relax in the parents’ lounge, which includes free Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations, large-screen televisions, leather couches and massage chairs. There’s also a central “fueling station” with drinks, healthy food, snacks and treats.

The indoor play center, which originated in San Diego, plans to open a second Arizona location in Avondale in July. Urban Jungle also hosts birthday parties and group events.

If you go: 5741 E. McKellips Road, Mesa. $10-$18 for up to two hours. 480-256-8749 or urbanjunglefunpark.com.

