Raising Arizona Kids

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Win four passes to Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff

42infullvert_216Enter below to win four admission passes to Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Peer through telescopes at night or see the instrument that helped gather the first evidence of the expanding universe. Tour the observatory with friendly, knowledgeable guides. Experience the cosmos though widescreen multimedia shows, exhibits, live presentations and an immersive space theater.

The visit to Lowell, among the oldest observatories in the United States, begins in the 6,500-square-foot Steele Visitor Center. In addition to our tours and multimedia shows, Lowell Observatory offers fascinating, interactive exhibits.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, April 6.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

 

