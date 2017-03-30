Raising Arizona Kids

SeaLife Arizona

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Win a DVD of the animated film “Monster High Electrified”

uni3716_a1_mh_electrified_bd_product_shot_3d_rr331Enter below to win a DVD of  the animated film “Monster High Electrified” from Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

When Clawdeen dreams of opening a salon made for both monsters and normies, Frankie has the perfect place — an abandoned power station outside town. But the idea sparks negative voltage when Moanica plots to replace the celebration with something a little more … shocking!

Luckily, the ghouls have a secret weapon on their side: Twyla, the daughter of the Boogey Man. Along with Twyla’s ghoulfriends, they must thwart Moanica’s plan, charge up their outfits, save the normie town from darkness and open the most voltageous salon ever!

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, April 6.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, April 6.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

  

