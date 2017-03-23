Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to win a DVD of the animated movie “Sing,” featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

Set in a world like ours, but entirely inhabited by animals, “Sing” stars Buster Moon (McConaughey), a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal — some might say delusional — optimist who loves his theater and will do anything to preserve it.

He has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. The funny, charming, uplifting film features more than 65 songs. McConaughey and Witherspoon are joined by Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. “Sing” is produced by Illumination Entertainment.

