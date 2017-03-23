Raising Arizona Kids

Win a family four-pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters new 2017 World Tour at Glendale’s Gila River Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Only one year after setting seven official Guinness World Records, the Harlem Globetrotters broke a single-day total of nine Guinness World Records this year, including the longest basketball hook shot. Their one-of-a-kind entertainment and great basketball skills are fun for the whole family.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Feb. 30.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers.

