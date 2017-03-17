Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Interrupting Vanessa” at Tempe Center for the Arts. The show runs weekends March 25-April 2.

Nobody understands Vanessa. She is happiest alone in her room creating inventions out of found objects. When her mother does the unthinkable and invites Timmy Fibbins over to play, she has to step out of her comfort zone and maybe — just maybe — make a friend. This moving and surprisingly funny play introduces audiences to a young girl struggling to come to terms with the loss of her father. In a world where imaginary friends seem real, and real friends are scarce, Vanessa discovers both. “Interrupting Vanessa” is recommended for ages 7 and up.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, March. 22.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

