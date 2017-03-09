Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Phoenix Children’s Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at CityScape in downtown Phoenix.

This new event celebrates children ages 3-12 and their families and includes multiple adventure stages and fun zones. In addition to games and entertainment — plus a special appearance by Disney Channel actress Peyton List — the Phoenix Children’s Festival will provide parents with vital health, wellness and educational information.

The Festival will also raise money for children’s charities including the Back to School Clothing Drive, an Arizona nonprofit that provides school outfits and uniforms, backpacks and school supplies to children in need. The one-day event features more than 200 sponsors, organizations, vendors and companies.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, March 16.

