Raising Arizona Kids

The 2017 Ostrich Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with national and local entertainment — including the Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors and Eddie Money — food, beverages and, of course, ostriches! The festival features nearly 50 carnival rides for kids of all ages.

The Ostrich Festival is home to many attractions, including the Flying Fools High Dive Show. The festival’s namesake ostrich races are captivating and unpredictable. Professional riders take the reins of a chariot or ride the large birds bareback around a stadium race track. This year’s races will also include camels, zebras and emus.

