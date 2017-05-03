Raising Arizona Kids

COTTONWOOD

Verde Valley Fair (Wed-Sun May 3-7). Old-time fair with free entertainment, carnival, livestock show and sale, fine art, homemaking arts, crafts, horticulture and floriculture. Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St. $4-$10. 928-634-3290 or vvfair.com

FLAGSTAFF

Movies on the Square (Saturdays May 27 through Sept 2). Live entertainment, food vendors and movies for all ages. 4pm activities; movie at dusk. Free. Heritage Square, downtown Flagstaff. flagdba.com/movies-on-the-square

Space Guard Academy (ongoing). In this new interactive exhibit where science fiction meets science fact, digital interactives put you on the frontline of asteroid detection, classification and more. 10am-10pm Mon-Sat, 10am-5pm Sun. $15; $8 ages 5-17; free for ages 4 and younger. Lowell Observatory, 1400 W Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-3358 or lowell.edu

Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture (Sat-Sun May 27-28). Zuni traditional dances, flute playing, weavers, inlay jewelers, fetish carvers and painters. 9am-5pm. $12; $8 students and ages 10-17; free for ages 9 and younger. Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213 or musnaz.org

PINETOP-LAKESIDE

White Mountain Spring Carnival (Thur-Mon May 25-29.) Rides and games with proceeds benefiting the White Mountain Wildlife and Nature Center. Times vary. Free admission; fees for rides and games. Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 425 S Woodland Road, Pinetop-Lakeside. 928-358-3069 or wmnature.org

PRESCOTT

Breakfast with the Animals (Sat May 13). Continental breakfast, crafts for kids and a visit with the Clouded Leopards. 9-10:30am. $20; $12 ages 3-12 ($8-$16 members). Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott. 928-778-4242 or heritageparkzoo.org

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (Sat May 6). Mariachi music, folkloric dancers and bouncy castles for kids. Sponsored by the Prescott-Caborca Sister City Committee. 3-9pm. Cost TBD at press time. Prescott at Park Plaza, two blocks west of the courthouse square in downtown Prescott. facebook.com/prescottcincodemayofiesta

Prescott Highland Games (Sat-Sun May 13-14). Musicians, Scottish and Highland dancing, pipe bands, British food and drink, handmade crafts, sheepdog demonstrations, Scottish athletic competitions, march of clans and more. 9am-5pm. $15 one-day pass; $20 two-day pass; free for ages 5 and younger. Watson Lake, Highway 89 north of Prescott. 928-642-0020 or prescotthighlandgames.com

Walk for the Animals (Sat May 20). 5K or 1-mile course, Barketplace with vendors, Strut Your Mutt contest, low-cost vaccines, microchips and heartworm testing. 8am-noon. $25; $15 ages 10 and younger; $60 family of three or more. Proceeds benefit the Yavapai Humane Society. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott. 928-445-2666 or yavapaihumane.org

SEDONA

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (May 6). Celebrate at this fiesta featuring mariachi musicians, Folklorico dancers and traditional Mexican food. 11am–5pm. Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, 336 State Route 179. 928-282-4838 or tlaq.com

Sedona Community Farmers Market (Fridays May 19-Sept 29). Farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, grass-fed beef, goat products, tamales, breads and pastries, handmade chocolates, live music. 8-11:30am. Free. Tlaquepaque, Creekside, 336 State Route 179, Sedona. 928-821-1133 or sedona-farmers-market.com

TOMBSTONE

Wyatt Earp Days (Sat-Mon May 27-29). Street entertainment, chili cook-off, hanging reenactments, 1880s fashion show, entertainment, look-alike contests, carnival rides and more. 10am-4pm. Free. Historic Allen Street, Tombstone. 520-457-3511 or tombstonechamber.com

TUCSON

Model Airplane Make ‘n Take (Saturdays through May 27). Ages 5 and older (with an adult). Children can build snap-together airplanes and view models made by Sonoran Desert Model Builders. 1-2:30pm. $15.50; $9 ages 5-12; free for ages 4 and younger. Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E Valencia Road, Tucson. 520-574-0462 or pimaair.org

S.T.E.A.M. Sunday (Sundays through Sept 4). Ages 10 and younger. Educational activities and special guests throughout museum. 10am-5pm. $3. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S 6th Ave, Tucson. 520-792-9985 or childrensmuseumtucson.org

Summer Safari Friday Nights (Fridays through Aug 4). Animal encounters, zookeeper talks, games, crafts and face painting. 6-8pm. $9; $7 seniors; $5 ages 2-14; free for ages 1 and younger; member discounts. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E Zoo Court Dr, Tucson. 520-881-4753 or reidparkzoo.org

Tucson Folk Festival (Sat-Sun May 6-7). More than 200 musicians from Arizona and the Southwest perform family-friendly music, dance and entertainment. Noon-10pm Sat, 11am-9pm Sun; children’s show 2pm Sun. Free. El Presidio Park, 160 W Alameda St, Tucson. tkma.org

WICKENBURG

Cowgirl Up! (through May 7). More than 200 original paintings and sculptures by women artists expressing the uniqueness of the West. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat, noon-4pm Sun. $12; $10 seniors; free for ages 17 and younger. Desert Caballeros Western Museum, 21 N Frontier St, Wickenburg. 928-684-2272 or westernmuseum.org

