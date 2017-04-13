Raising Arizona Kids

Sea World

Friday, April 14, 2017

HGTV to give away its custom Smart Home in Scottsdale this summer

By Kara G. Morrison | April 13, 2017

HGTV Smart Home 2017 in Scottsdale, AZ

HGTV’s 2017 Smart Home is in north Scottsdale’s The Boulders development. The network will give away the home this summer.

Anyone wanting a high-tech, energy-efficient home in Scottsdale may have a chance to win just just that. HGTV built its 2017 Smart Home in Scottsdale, and the network will give the fully furnished home to one lucky viewer this summer.

HGTV Smart Home 2017 in Scottsdale, AZ

HGTV Smart Home in Scottsdale has a modern desert oasis feel.

The 3,300-square-foot, single-level home has three bedrooms, a three-car garage, a wet bar, a home office and a pool. It boasts technology such as a pool-safety alarm, smart lighting and locks, a tankless hot-water heater and large digital photo frames. It is located in the The Boulders development in north Scottsdale.

HGTV opened its online contest this week; fans can enter at hgtv.com daily for a chance to win the 2017 HGTV Smart Home, a 2017 MercedesBenz GLE SUV and $100,000 cash from Quicken Loans. The giveaway is valued at $1.5 million. The contest ends at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 2.

Other “smart” high-tech features in the home — designed by Candelaria Design Associates and constructed by Eagle Luxury Properties — include:

• Samsung’s Family Hub Smart Refrigerator with a wi-fi enabled touchscreen and built-in cameras that let you manage your grocery list, stream music and coordinate family schedules.

The HGTV Smart Home 2017 in Scottsdale features a master bath with high-tech fixtures from Kohler.

• PetCube, an interactive pet camera in the great room that lets you see, talk to, and play with your pet while you’re away. Through your smartphone, PetCube can also project a laser onto the floor so you can remotely “play” with your pet.

• Thirteen Velux skylights that can open and close via touchscreen remote controls.

• Kohler’s touchless kitchen faucet that turns on automatically by waving a hand under the faucet.

• MyLifter, a smartphone-controlled bike-lifting system that will store two bicycles on the garage ceiling.

