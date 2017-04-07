Raising Arizona Kids

LegoLand Discovery

Friday, April 7, 2017

Win four tickets to Sea Life Aquarium at Arizona Mills mall

7792_sealife-162-2Enter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe.

Sea Life Arizona Aquarium was built specifically for kids with child-level viewing bubbles and an interactive scavenger hunt, included with admission. See sharks, seahorses, clownfish, jellyfish, sea turtles and more.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, April 13.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

