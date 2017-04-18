Raising Arizona Kids

School will soon be out for the summer. And while the temperatures rise, so too will the level of your teenager’s boredom. Summer jobs can be a perfect solution.

True, many summer jobs for teens include a greasy grill scraper or a drive-through headset, but there are plenty of other opportunities for 16- and 17-year-olds that don’t involve offering “fries with that.” Here’s are more than a dozen summer job ideas beyond fast food:

Online options

U-Haul will hire teenagers (ages 16 and older) for its work-from-home customer service and reservation positions. Pay starts at $10 per hour plus bonuses. Positions require high-speed/broadband internet access and a headset. jobs.uhaul.com

Helium Network hires writers as young as 13 to write articles on a variety of topics. Writers first submit their work for consideration and then are given assignments once they are accepted. heliumnetwork.com

Pizza Hut’s online order-taking system hires teens ages 16 and older. Applicants will need a USB-corded headset, a minimum internet speed of 4MB per second and at least a 30KB per second upload speed. Pay ranges from $7.50 to $10.50 per hour, depending on the amount of time and speed with which orders are taken. pizzahutishomejobs.com

Tutoring services

Academically gifted teens can set up profiles for providing tutoring services at Care.com. The caregiving site promotes profiles for tutors as young as 14, but parents must give their consent for children to participate. Care.com lists its average pay for tutors at $13.75 per hour. care.com

Enroll.com is a collaborative learning website that allows students as young as 15 to get paid for tutoring services. Teens set up their profiles — including credentials and services to be offered — through common social media sites such as Facebook or Twitter. Teens can only tutor peers younger than 18. enroll.com

Teens ages 16 and older whose first language is English can sign up to teach English at Samespeak.com. The program uses Skype to connect tutors and students. After training and verification, teens can make $10 for each 30-minute session. Tutors will need high-speed broadband access and a headset with microphone. samespeak.com

Entertainment venues

Wet ‘n’ Wild has a variety of staff openings for teens including cashiering, park servers, cabana attendants, cooks and more. The summertime entertainment staple hires ages 16 and older and pays $10 per hour. A Maricopa County food handlers card is required for some positions. 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale. 623-201-2000 or wetnwildphoenix.com

Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa hires teens for part-time and seasonal positions starting at $10 per hour. The water park is currently seeking ticket-takers, castle attraction staff, food service workers and more. A Maricopa County food handlers card is required for some positions. 1556 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa. 480-834-8319 or golfland.com/jobs

Castles-n-Coasters hires teens 16 and older to be cashiers, ride operators and arcade attendants; it also offers some office positions. Pay starts at $10 per hour with teens working 20-40 hours per week. A Maricopa County food handlers card is required for some positions. 9445 N. Metro Parkway, Phoenix. 602-997-7577 or castlesncoasters.com

T.E.A.M. Security is a top organizer for summertime concerts and events. The event management company hires teens as young as 16 to take tickets, usher, affix wristbands or work as parking attendants. A Maricopa County food handlers card is required for some positions. Call 480-829-8326 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an interview.

Jumpstreet. This indoor trampoline park’s two locations hire teens ages 16 and older for jobs such as bouncers and cashiers. Pay starts at $10 per hour, and teens work an average of 20 hours per week. 5665 W. Bell Road, Glendale, 602-889-0081 or 455 E. Warner Road, Chandler, 480-270-8008. gotjump.com/arizona

Great Skate in Glendale and Skateland in Chandler and Mesa hire teens 16 and older for rink positions. Pay starts at $10 per hour; expect to work 15 to 20 hours per week. Positions include music DJ, floor guard, skate counter attendant, cashier and more. A Maricopa County food handlers card is required for some positions. unitedskates.com

AZ Air Time. This Scottsdale trampoline/air-basketball park hires 16-years-olds, and pay starts at $10 per hour for an average of 20 to 25 hours per week. Positions include cashiers, trampoline monitors, party hosts and cleaning crews. A Maricopa County food handlers card is required for some positions. 13802 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-427-2000. azairtime.com

RELATED: A how-to for teens seeking summer jobs

◀ Girl power! Phoenix teen is ready to change the world ||