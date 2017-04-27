Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Shopkins Live! on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Mesa Arts Center. We have tickets for shows at both 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Shopkins Live! lights up the stage in this production packed with show-stopping performances featuring the Shoppies. Join Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette and Polli Polish as they dance and sing the latest pop songs.

All of Shopville is in a tizzy as preparations get underway for the annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair.” Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap. But no event is complete without a few hiccups! Where is the super-secret celebrity guest? Will Slick Breadstick ever find a dance partner? The Shopkins and Shoppies need your help — the show must go on!

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, May 4.

