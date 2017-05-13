Happy Mother’s Day! 5 freebies for moms

We all know moms love a great deal. When it involves fun activities for the whole family, so much the better!

Here are five freebies for moms available on Mother’s Day, May 14. Enjoy the celebration—and the fact that your kids will be so happily worn out at the end of the day bedtime will be a breeze.

Moms jump for free

Bring mom to AZ Air Time on Mother’s Day, and she can jump in this trampoline park for free. Complimentary coffee and mini muffins served until 2pm. 10am-8pm. $7 first hour ages 6 & under; $12 first hour ages 7 & older. Jump socks required (or buy for $3). 13802 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale. 480-427-2000 or azairtime.com.

Free Children’s Museum of Phoenix admission

Mothers and grandmothers will enjoy free admission to the Children’s Museum of Phoenix Sunday, May 14. Kids need a gift? A Kids Art Candle for Mom project will take care of that. General admission: 9am-4pm. $11 for other family members; free for children under age 1. Candle project: $5. 215 N 7th St, Phoenix. childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.

Moms free at DBG

Happy Mother’s Day from the Desert Botanical Garden, which is offering moms free admission today with a paid child admission. Discover the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and experience the Butterfly Exhibit (today is your last chance). 7am-8pm (9:30am-5pm for Butterfly Exhibit). $24.95 for other adults; $12.95 for ages 3-17; free for children under 3. Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. 480-941-1225 or dbg.org.

Moms ride for free

Moms can hop aboard Gilbert’s Freestone Railroad and enjoy a free ride on a streamline Sante Fe-style engine that takes travelers of all ages around the park on a three-quarter-mile ride. 10am-7pm. Moms are free, and so are children younger than 1. For everyone else, the train ride costs three tickets ($1.50 per ticket or 20 tickets for $24). Freestone Park, 1021 E Juniper Ave, Gilbert. 480-632-2702 or freestonerr.com.

Free i.d.e.a. Museum admission

All moms are admitted from from noon to 4pm at the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa. Enjoy building on Rigamajig, dancing in Soundscape, acting out an ocean scene in Underwater FantaSEA’s green screen room, playing pretend in ArtVille (a socks-only space) or creating a new masterpiece in iArt. 150 W Pepper Place, Mesa. 480-644-4332 or ideamuseum.org.



