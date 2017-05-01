Raising Arizona Kids

May is here, and it is a great time to sneak in some couples time before the kids are home for summer break. Here are a dozen date-night ideas parents might love to explore:

1. Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit



Don’t miss the only North American stop of the Kahlo and Rivera art collection on view daily at the Heard Museum through Sunday, Aug. 20. $25. Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave. Phoenix. 602-252-8840 or heard.org

2. Art Link First Fridays

Walk at your own pace and enjoy this self-guided art and gallery tour with entertainment and vendors. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Free. Downtown Phoenix. 602-256-7539 or artlinkphoenix.com

3. REO Speedwagon

Rock band “REO Speedwagon” is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Performances are sure to include “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” 7 p.m. Friday, May 5. $45-$85. Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St, Phoenix. 602-267-1600 or celebritytheatre.com

4. Broadway Blast

Who says you need to travel to New York to catch a Broadway show? Hear “Chicago,” “Hair,” “South Pacific,” “Porgy & Bess” and other favorites during “Broadway Blast” presented by North Valley Chorale. 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $18-$28. Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. 602-254-7399 or herbergertheater.org

5. Chris Rock

Laugh out loud with comedian and actor Chris Rock. 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $49 and up. Comerica Theater, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-379-2800 or comericatheater.com

6. AmeriCAN Craft Beer Festival

Taste-test from more than 250 canned craft beers from national and local breweries. The festival offers live music and a beer-science garden. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13. $35-$100. Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix. 602-276-2499 or cannedcraftbeerfest.com

7. Arizona Restaurant Week

Foodies will love sampling cuisine during Arizona Restaurant Week. $33 or $44 three-course prix-fixe menus available at dozens of local restaurants. Times and locations vary. May 19-28. $33-$44. arizonarestaurantweek.com

8. Science With A Twist

For National Superhero Day, the Arizona Science Center is going to the dark side for its adults-only Science With A Twist: Super Villains party. Grab a specialty cocktail inspired by Lex Luther, Magneto or the Joker and hear about DNA mutations and how close we are we to creating a super villains. 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 19. $12. Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-716-2000 or azscience.org

9. Phoenix Comicon

Try something new for your date — experience the pop culture scene of the Southwest with comic-book characters, creators and off-the-beaten-path artists. Times vary. Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28. $20-$55. Phoenix Convention Center,100 N. Third St. phoenixcomicon.com

10. Pink Floyd Night

A mixture of psychedelic, rock and jazz sounds and sonic backdrops, choreographed with a visual laser display. 8 p.m. (“The Dark Side of the Moon”) and 9:30 p.m. (“The Wall”), Friday, May 26. $10; $8 members and students. Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-716-2000 or azscience.org

11. William Eaton Concert: Voices Across the Canyon

Enjoy a variation of live guitar music from William Eaton. 2-3 p.m., Sunday, May 28. $10-$12. Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park, 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-495-0901 or phoenix.gov

12. Trivia Night

Gather your friends and have fun answering trivia questions in a laid-back atmosphere. 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30; recurring every week. Free. DeSoto Central Market, 915 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-680-7747 or desotocentralmarket.com

RELATED: Family Time events calendar

◀ Parents night out: April date-night ideas ||