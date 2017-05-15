Tempe Elementary SD

Monday, May 15, 2017

SARRC launches all-ages program to diagnose autism

By RAK Staff | May 14, 2017

Because there are still long waiting lists for autism evaluations in medical offices across the Valley, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center has launched a new Diagnostic Services Program where skilled clinicians work with individuals of all ages to accurately diagnose or rule out autism spectrum disorder.

SARRC’s licensed psychologists conduct most evaluations in one visit to the Colonel Harland D. Sanders Center for Autism Studies, 2225 N. 16th St., Phoenix. The evaluation includes a developmental history interview with a parent or caregiver and direct interaction with the individual.

The Valley nonprofit even offers a Naturalistic Observation Diagnostic Assessment app, which uses smartphone technology and a team of clinicians at SARRC to diagnose — or rule out — autism. 602-606-9889 or autismcenter.org/diagnosis.

RAK Staff

